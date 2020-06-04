I’ve always been interested in history and, of course, how people lived in the past. Today it’s hard to imagine not having modern conveniences like the cellphone or not being able to get clean water by turning on a faucet. My grandma Jordan’s home had a little door leading directly to a coal bin. If you wanted to heat your house, you had to shovel coal. You can see a similar door today at the Mercer County Courthouse. I’ll bet half the teens walking past that little metal door have no idea that coal went through it years ago.
When grandma passed away, dad and I cleaned out her basement and found items that would puzzle today’s younger generation. We found ice tongs used for carrying ice to your kitchen’s icebox: there was no such thing as refrigeration for many in the early 20th Century. I found some amazingly-long screwdrivers – some about 5 feet long – and dad said grandpa used them to adjust screws deep inside heavy machinery. Grandpa was a mechanic, and he helped build aircraft engines during World War II. Dad could remember when he was a little boy listening to the roar of hundreds of engines being tested at night.
One of my family’s prizes from the past is a big kitchen table my dad’s grandparents made years ago. It was designed for extension, and he could remember the heavy wooden leaves being in place so the big family could sit at it for Thanksgiving dinner. When you look at the table closely, you can see that it was made from cherry, oak and whatever other wood happened to be at hand. The result is a work of art, and it was made without power tools. Today’s artisans admire that work.
Bluefield’s city workers had looks of admiration and amazement Tuesday morning when they dug up something I had never heard of until Editor Samantha Perry called me. They had found wooden conduits, or pipes, under Commerce Street. My gut reaction was, “What the heck?”
I’ve heard of old pipes being made of terra cotta or even lead, but never wood. I stopped at Commerce Street and saw the conduits. Being about 80 years old, a lot of them had decayed. Some pieces were still surprisingly solid. Caked with clay and dirt, those rectangular pieces of wood with round holes straight through them looked like freshly-unearthed pieces of Noah’s Ark.
Despite the dirt and decay, you could see the precision that went into fabricating those conduits and everyone was wondering how their makers managed to do it. They probably had a specialized auger for drilling out the wood. Today we have 3D printers and computers that could make something similar in shape to those conduits, but the artisans who crafted them about 80 years ago had nothing like today’s tools. They had experience and sharp attention to detail with no computers or lasers to help them.
The makers of those conduits were the same sort of people who were underground coal miners back in the days when canaries were methane detectors and mining coal meant backbreaking labor and dangerous conditions, and I understand miners left rats alone because the rodents could sense danger before humans realized something was wrong. You look at the hand tools those miners used and you wonder how they managed to bore through mountains.
I imagine there are plenty of other artifacts waiting under local streets or in basements and attics. When we find them, we will be wondering how people living almost a century ago managed to create such things without modern tools.
Sometimes I wonder what my grandpa would think about the things we have today. I’m sure the mechanic in him would be amazed by my car and today’s jets, but he might point out that real books don’t need batteries. I think he would probably scoff at how helpless some of us are when our cellphones die or our computers crash, and how we can’t fix our own cars and appliances because they’re too complicated. Dad said grandpa could fix or make just about anything. Grandpa was into “do it yourself” long before that phrase became fashionable, and so were the people who made wooden conduits 80 years ago.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
