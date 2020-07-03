I have my entire life loved dogs, and have usually had one or two.
Everyone in my family is the same way. All of my children have dogs and would not live without at least one, often more.
Dogs really do epitomize a best friend and companion. Their love is unconditional. They are always happy to see you and show it enthusiastically. They develop an understanding of you and your facial expressions and words and moods. They are wonderful with children.
Dogs are innocent. There are no bad breeds, just bad masters.
However, I have never been particularly fond of cats. I have had cats, but I have never seen one as being anywhere close to the category of a dog in just about every area.
I really liked my cat Bob, my all-time favorite cat. But we were never close, just basically lived in the same house and interacted on occasion. But he had no fear of dogs at all since he grew up with them, and I respected him for that, as well as his independence and hunting instinct.
The reason I bring this up is because of the conversation I recently had with my grandson Henry, who was 7 at the time, and was talking about how smart cats are (they have several cats and a huge German Shepherd).
I asked Henry what evidence he had that cats are smart and he said, well, they know where to go to find their food. True enough, I told him, but he really could not add much more to that.
It’s not that I don’t respect cats or am devoid of a desire to establish a relationship with one. I think a cat can be good company and even affectionate, when they choose to be. But their instincts don’t seem to allow them, for the most part, to be very close to humans as far as I can tell. Cats don’t greet you at the door with unabashed exuberance and leave no doubt how happy they are to see you.
Of course, we have all heard people classified as a “dog person” or “cat person,” and sometimes both.
But I have always wondered why someone would, like me, be so partial to dogs, and other people to cats. Are there fundamental differences in personality types to account for that or is it that cats are merely easier to take care of, less demanding.
Well, I recently read an article in Psychology Today magazine that explained it based on a study of dog and cat owners.
One of the conclusions really caught my eye because it said religious, church-going people are as likely to own dogs as anyone else, but less likely to own cats. The study found that education, age, ethnicity, politics, income, gender, and theological conservatism didn’t matter, that church-going people, whether evangelical, mainline Protestant or Catholic, tend to have dogs as pets, but not cats.
Other distinctions include dog people being more extroverted, agreeable, warm, lively and pragmatic, while cat people are higher in reasoning skills, more imaginative, creative, self-reliant and emotionally sensitive.
It’s funny that they can even be theoretically, according to the article, broken down between the Old and New Testaments: Cats, in their perfectionism and lack of mercy, remind us of the Law. Dogs, in their grace and unconditional acceptance, are Gospel.
Just some food for thought related to many discussions I have had about dog and cat people.
The article ended with a quote from a Christian writer I have always liked, C.S. Lewis, who said in Letters to an American Lady:
“We were talking about cats and dogs the other day and decided that both have consciences but the dog, being an honest, humble person, always has a bad one, but the cat is a Pharisee and always has a good one. When he sits and stares at you out of countenance he is thanking God that he is not as these dogs, or these humans, or even as these other cats!”
Yes, I love dogs. And, yes, I try, but do not always succeed (bad conscience), in being a regular church-goer.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
