With the weight of the world on your shoulders, the smallest issue can send you over the edge. Stress has been known to harm people emotionally, mentally and physically.
We all deal with it since it is a part of life, but people handle it differently. While some are experts at managing hectic schedules and their stress, others can completely crumble under its weight.
Personally, I like to believe that I am good at handling my stress. According to my parents and my doctor, that isn’t necessarily true. Rather than crumbling and shutting down when stressed, I instead put my nose to the grindstone twice as hard, but I also get quite snappy. My body also faces its own form of stress mode.
Having worn a heart monitor for what seemed like an eternity last year, I was given a diagnosis of tachycardia. This is nothing to fear and something that I can reverse. Tachycardia is described as a heart rate of over 100 beats per minute. While this is a normal rate when active it’s a bit abnormal when resting.
With management to my stress, and unfortunately cutting back on my coffee intake, my heart rate stays where it should. My heart acts as my own personal alert system, to tell me when I need to take a break and calm down for a moment. Think of my heart palpitations as a text message from my heart saying, “Hey. You’re not looking so hot. Take a breather.”
Stress is an interesting thing. It can do something as small as to cause you to start sweating or as large as causing a heart attack.
My father, Eugene, suffered a heart attack at a young age that was caused by stress. From personal experience, he always advises me to stay calm in everything I do.
His number one rule throughout my whole life has been, “Stay calm.”
Physical symptoms of stress come in a multitude of varieties. It can affect systems in your body including the digestive and neurological.
According to the website Healthline, stress can also cause a weakened immune system.
The hormone released in our bodies when we are stressed, corticosteroid, weakens our immune systems by decreasing the number of lymphocytes, according to the website Simply Psychology. Corticosteroid is released by our adrenal glands, which are above our kidneys, during times of stress. The adrenal gland also releases adrenaline.
In moderation cortisol, or the corticosteroid, is healthy for the body as it helps restore the energy levels after stress, according to the Touro University Worldwide website. It is only when cortisol is excessively released, during excessive stress, that it harms your body.
All this just to say stress can make you sick. If you are under stress and your immune system is weakened then you are more susceptible to illnesses such as the common cold, strep throat and others.
Stress can also alter your sleep patterns. For instance, increased levels of stress have been known to cause insomnia, according to the website Healthline. I don’t know about you but when I haven’t slept enough I turn into a bear.
Inability to handle stress can also alter your life in ways you may have never known possible. For example, stress has the ability to shrink the prefrontal cortex.
This area of the brain is located at the front of the frontal lobe. This is, obviously, the lobe at the front of your brain. This portion of your brain is responsible for your learning, and your memory, according to the Touro University Worldwide website.
Stress also has the ability to increase the size of the amygdala, which has the ability to make you more likely for stress.
In a Psychology Today article, Christopher Bergland said, “Cortisol is believed to create a domino effect that hard-wires pathways between the hippocampus and amygdala in a way that might create a vicious cycle by creating a brain that becomes predisposed to be in a constant state of fight-or-flight.”
As aforementioned, stress can also cause heart attacks. According to the website MedicineNet, stress has been proven to cause blood clots, high blood pressure and heart disease, all of which are factors for a heart attack.
As for how to handle your stress, I am not the person to seek out. I’m still trying to properly learn how to handle mine. I suggest finding what helps you de-stress and seek that out when you find yourself overwhelmed.
As for me, I’ll keep on listening for more texts from my heart.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
