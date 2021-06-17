Last week’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival brought back a lot of June memories, and a lot of them involved rain.
First, I was glad to see the festival back since it was canceled along with so many other events last year. This year’s midway was as busy as ever, and I know from talking to attendees that a lot of people made several visits. I drove down Stadium Drive a couple of times while the James H. Drew Exposition was in town, and each time I passed the fairgrounds, those carnival rides were in action.
And dark clouds couldn’t stop this year’s festivities.
Some really intense rain hammered the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s roof more than once last week. It was falling so heavily that I expected to see pairs of animals heading for a big ship in the distance. I hoped the downpours wouldn’t result in the heavy flooding of years past, and I think we were lucky this time around. We had high water here and there, but it tended to drain away fairly quickly. It didn’t result in cars and houses being washed away.
June seems to be a popular time for outdoor events. Summer arrives along with warm weather and sunny skies, so folks want to get out and enjoy the weather. Unfortunately, rainy weather is a big part of June, too. I’ve helped organize outdoor events in the past – usually doing publicity – and I watched the forecasts every time I participated and prayed that storms wouldn’t undo all of our hard work.
For a couple of years, I handled publicity for an outdoor music festival in Pipestem. I would send out notices to all the media, write up press releases and wonder about rain while I worked. The weather always seemed to go from bright and sunny to dark and stormy whenever the big festival day arrived. I learned to accept that fact of life.
I soon learned that dark clouds are enough to impact any outdoor event’s attendance. People look to the dark skies, wonder about rain and decide they would rather not risk getting wet or hit by lightning. My work was usually done by concert day, but I couldn’t help watching the skies and fretting as I hoped all the hard work everyone had put in would be undone by nature’s fury. I would count how many cars drove through the gate and keep watching and hoping for more to arrive.
Sometimes the rain hit and we got drowned out. Other times lightning flashed in the distance and the skies rumbled, but the storm would bypass us. There were also time when the sun shined and all was well for a change.
I’m sure everyone who has helped organize any outdoor event have felt that same anxiety over the weather. Events that rely on sunny skies usually see rain, and I’ll bet the weather would be sunny and clear if an event required rain or snow. We can’t rely on the weather when we’re in the great outdoors. It’s going to do what it’s going to do, and we have to adjust for whatever the forecast brings us.
The outdoor activities that seem to be rain proof around here are ATV riding and fishing. Well, I’ll admit that I’ve gone hiking in the rain, too. I like going through the woods as rain is dripping off my hat. ATV riders have told me how much they enjoy going through the mud and high water. Rain keeps the dust down, too. People who love fishing are not too put off by the rain, but I’m sure they head home if lightning is threatening. The fish don’t care one way or the other.
When our outdoor activities require sunny skies, all we can do is watch the weather forecasts, say some prayers and get ready to be flexible. A lot of events prepare a rain date or have an indoor venue ready just in case.
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival had a good turnout despite this year’s storms, and I’m sure other events will see good crowds this summers even when more thunderstorms arrive over the region. Heat, wind, lightning or rain will not stop everyone from having a good time this summer and leaving their pandemic cares behind.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
