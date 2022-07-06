I normally try to listen to Craig Hammond’s Radio Active show during the morning commute into work. A week or two ago, something that one of the hosts said caught my attention.
I’m not for sure if the comment was made by Russ Hatfield or someone else, but I certainly agreed with the statement. The voice on the other end of the radio inside of the Jeep was talking about how people don’t go outside anymore during the long and lazy days of summer. He referenced how you can drive around some communities in the area that resemble “ghost towns” because everyone is locked up indoors.
Years ago during better times for our country and world, most people would spend quality time outside during the summer months. But apparently that isn’t the case anymore.
I’ve noticed the same phenomenon while driving around the region. Rarely do you see people outside anymore.
In fact, during a Fourth of July errand to the grocery store Monday, I paid close attention to the communities I drove past just to see if anyone was outside grilling or doing anything in the sun.
I saw no one outside anywhere. Well, I take that back. I did notice a grill that was smoking in one yard. But there was no one outside near the grill. I also didn’t see anyone sitting on a porch anywhere.
I also checked out a local recreational site that I live near to see if anyone was spending the Fourth of July on the lake. Nope. It was empty. Except for the geese. There were lots of geese.
Oddly enough the grocery store was the exact opposite. It was packed for the Fourth of July.
In another unexpected development, just about everyone inside of the grocery store was wearing a mask.
For a while, it almost felt like I was the only customer in the store without a mask on. Was there a sudden resurgence of COVID over the long Fourth of July weekend? Or are people now worried about monkeypox?
On the way back home, the situation hadn’t changed. There was still no one outside anywhere.
Hatfield, or whoever the commentator was during that earlier episode of Radio Active, speculated that a number of factors were in play. Nowadays, instead of children being outside playing in the sun, they are indoors and online on their computers, I-Pads and Playstations, the radio voice said.
As for the adults, well I’m not for sure why they too are staying indoors as opposed to getting some sun outside.
The problem has become more pronounced since the pandemic. And I almost have to wonder if COVID has something to do with it. Are people afraid to go outside due to the pandemic? I certainly hope that isn’t the case. As fresh air, and a little bit of sunshine, will do everyone some good.
I suspect that many — probably far too many — are spending their time indoors and online. What does it take to pry a person away from the Facebook app on their phones?
Of course, there is also a valid argument to be made for staying indoors where it is air-conditioned on a hot, summer day. But even then how can someone stay indoors the entire time?
Now if I get hot outside, particularly after walking or exercising, I will go indoors for a while to cool off with the air-conditioning. It works great downstairs. Upstairs is a whole different story. For some reason, the arctic air doesn’t make it upstairs. But that is a problem for another day.
I, too, live in a sleepy community where folks rarely step outside. And I feel blessed that it is a relatively quiet neighborhood. So I’m not complaining. But, sometimes, I will admit that it can feel a little odd being the only person outside walking in the sun.
That’s why I was able to relate to what the voice on the other end of the radio was saying.
No one goes outside anymore.
Gosh, I couldn’t imagine spending the entire Fourth of July indoors.
But maybe people just like being indoors.
Oh well, at least there were still fireworks Monday night.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.