The virtual world is a mess. Just like the real world.

There is much to be upset about right now. Chief among these concerns are rising prices for food, gasoline, clothing, and just about anything else you would normally buy at a store or online. Empty or thinning store shelves that are now emerging across the country due to apparent supply-chain disruption issues. Politicians who celebrate division over unity. Massive spending in Washington with little or no oversight as to where or what that money is being used for.
These are contentious times. If you are upset with how things are going, you aren’t alone. But you can also find solace in the fact that things aren’t that great right now in the virtual world either.
Let me explain by first taking a quick trip down memory lane in the real word.
Years ago, when I was a lot younger and a bit more carefree, I remember being dumbfounded by a comment a waitress at a beach-side restaurant made to me and my family.
I don’t remember all of the specifics, but I know we had a question about the menu, which prompted a loud “whatever!” response from the employee who spoke in a clearly aggravated tone.
We didn’t quite know how to respond to her.
Let’s just say neither the food or the service was very good at this particular restaurant.
Years have since passed, but we haven’t forgotten that particular “whatever” incident, often joking about it from time to time.
But it did get me thinking. Back then, coming across a person with such a bad attitude was more of a rarity than a common occurrence.
Nowadays, it seems like it is just the opposite in our virtual world.
You know what I’m talking about. The dreaded virtual wasteland better known as social media.
People are not only rude and spiteful in that not really real world, but they seem to take great satisfaction in arguing with others. Even worse, some who seemingly spend all of their time in the social media world are now apparently experts on all topics, and they engage in frequent online donnybrooks.
The simple solution, of course, would be to just stay away from social media.
For some people, however, that could be difficult. As social media has become almost an addiction of sorts for them.
For everyone else, if you haven’t been online lately, let me give you advance warning.
It’s a battlefield out there. Folks are polarized and angry. and as is the case with the real world, there is little common ground to be found in the virtual world. You are either on one side or the other. Expect an argument to ensue regardless of which side of the political spectrum you may be advocating for.
Expect online trolls to attack, who will promptly inform you that you are misinformed or not politically correct.
The virtual world is a mess. Just like the real world.
It’s best not to engage. Avoid getting into an argument with a troll because a troll will never concede that their viewpoint is wrong.
The good news is that people aren’t quite as combative in the real world as they are in the virtual world. I guess it is easier to argue with other people when you are sitting behind a keyboard as opposed to screaming at them at the local department store.
I don’t engage in these online rants, of course. I simply sit back and watch them unfold, monitoring comments on the newspaper’s social media accounts whenever possible to make sure no one gets too carried away with inappropriate language. The goal is to never censor, but on rare occasions, you will come across a comment or two that may have to be hidden.
The point I’m trying to make is whatever happened to having tact?
Good manners should apply not only in the real world, but also in the virtual world too.
We’ve all heard the reports about big tech censoring conservative speech, but that doesn’t seem to be the case locally. Because people are saying a lot of crazy stuff on both the liberal and conservative fronts, and it doesn’t appear to me that Facebook is censoring anything that anyone is saying, at least not on the newspaper’s official Facebook page.
At this point, a simple proclamation of “whatever!” may be in order.
Let them fight it out online. If nothing else, social media is still a forum for free speech. and that’s a good thing, as long as Facebook doesn’t censor us.
Now, if you can excuse me for a few minutes, it’s probably time to take another look at the newspaper’s Facebook page again. I’m willing to bet that by now somebody is fighting with someone else over something that may or may not merit disagreement.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
