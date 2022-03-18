There is great value in seeing yourself on a video, especially when not knowing you are being filmed.
That was one of the turning points in my “health life” when I was in my early 30s and at a family get-together saw myself on a home movie sitting on a stump and eating a slab of ribs like a caveman.
Oh my gosh! How could my belly had grown so much, and literally right under my nose.
Three months later, I had lost about 30 pounds.
It took tons of will power with exercise and diet, but I knew that was the only way to get it done in a healthy way.
That being said, a few years later I started experiencing another rude awakening.
I noticed it at around 40 as some wrinkles around my eyes were becoming more noticeable.
Not only that, it hit me one day as I was getting out of my car it was not quite as easy to swing my feet around and spring right out as it was once was. So I started paying closer attention and of course realized my overall body control had definitely been on the downswing.
It was a bit surprising because I considered myself to be in pretty good shape, although in the back of my mind I knew the decline of body control actually starts at a fairly young age. Well, except for Tom Brady.
I knew aging is inevitable, if we live long enough to experience it, so it should not have been a surprise at all.
Of all the people I knew at the time, the only person who seemed to be in great shape, despite being considerably older than me, was Aunt Ebb.
She was as slender, agile and strong as ever, and pretty much ate what she wanted.
Obviously, the first question to her about that was, well, how do you stay in such good shape?
After all, she did not participate in any kind of exercise program. She didn’t run or do any calisthenics.
When I asked her about it, she just shrugged her shoulders and said she didn’t know, that she just lived her life and felt good.
Aunt Ebb did things, including a lot of work outside. She stayed busy and was never afraid to take on projects that required a lot of strength.
She also played hard, with plenty of fishing and hunting and generally keeping herself happily occupied.
Being a kid at heart, she maintained a youthful attitude.
In fact, she told me once she would never be seen sitting in a rocking chair on the front porch, except to sit a spell after dinner and have a chew of Beechnut.
And she often repeated what most of us have heard through the years and my grandmother often said: If you don’t move, you rust. She always added to the old saying, though, with, ‘Keep moving even if it hurts.”
Gosh, how true that turned out to be. So many people seem to feel a little pain and their physical activity ends.
As always, Aunt Ebb provided an inspiration. She didn’t think about what she was doing in any kind of purposeful or inspiring way because that is just who she was and it was how she lived her life.
However, there was one part of her I simply could not emulate at the time. In fact, it took years to be able to reach a point she seemed to have mastered all of her life.
Yep, getting older brings aches and pains for sure, and that is certainly a downside.
But as I found out, there are some upsides for most of us, I think.
The first is, we know who we are, what we like, what we don’t like, who we enjoy being with, who we don’t enjoy being around, and the list goes on.
In short, we reach a level of self-actualization that rare people like Aunt Ebb always had.
The second one is, by gosh, we don’t care what anybody other that loved ones think about us, and that’s exactly the way Aunt Ebb was.
We have all heard the expression, “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”
If we live long enough, we eventually realize just how true that is.
