For most of us, it was one of those moments indelibly etched in our minds.
And that moment was followed by a state of disbelief, as in, “This really can’t be happening.”
But it did.
The warm September morning had been a quiet, uneventful one and I, like many of us, was at work. In my case, I was teaching a class of seniors at Louisa County High School in Virginia.
They had learning disabilities, which has nothing to do with intelligence, it just means they experience a different route for how information is processed and, therefore, different ways of teaching are used to accomplish the goal.
On that morning, we all felt a disconnect from our thinking process, traveling down a path so unfamiliar it was shocking.
In class, we were talking about history, the French and Indian War, I think, when the school secretary quietly walking into the room and handed me a note and left. The look on her face was sullen, but not necessarily out of the ordinary, given her usual personality.
I opened the note to read a sentence that said two airliners had flown into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, a place with wonderful memories for me since I had been to the top of the South Tower, on an observation platform, and witnessed a view so spectacular it almost took my breath away.
My first reaction was to read it to my students, who looked at me and reflected the same thoughts I had — OK, this must be some sort of disaster drill.
They all agreed that is most likely what to expect, the fire alarm would go off and we would file out to our designated place outside.
But no bell was to come and, after a few minutes, I told them I was going to walk to the office to ask what was going on, what we should expect.
I saw a group of teachers and administrators gathered around the TV in the office, some sobbing, watching the unbelievable become believable.
When I had gathered enough information, I went back to the classroom and told the students, who initially thought I was playing some sort of weird prank on them.
Yes, it was just something you had to see on TV, to hear from others, to be convinced it was actually happening.
As we all know, the horrors of the 9/11 events unfolded before our eyes. The unthinkable had happened and we would never be the same, living from then on with the reality of terrorism, a reality many other countries had directly experienced, but not us. It hit home. We all quickly became New Yorkers.
The terror we witnessed bared the face of hatred, the sad reality that people can hate so much they can kill others of all ages, all ethnicities, all religions, and do it indiscriminately.
Hatred, after all, is the opposite of love, and it is destructive, whether on the horrific deadly scale of 9/11, or smaller experiences we all face that may leave us filled with ire toward others.
Hatred is a cancer that may be directed at other people, but it can do so much damage within, changing who we are and who we can be.
We may not be able to do much about someone else filled with hatred, but we can surely make certain we don’t hate, and we can try to enjoy our lives and fill them with as much love and joy as possible while we can.
One of the immediate aftermaths of 9/11 was to remind most of us how fragile the little bubbles we live in are, how quickly they can burst.
Here is a poem I love related to 9/11, and I think we all can relate to it:
September Twelfth, 2001
Two caught on film who hurtle
from the eighty-second floor,
choosing between a fireball
and to jump holding hands, aren’t us. I wake beside you,
stretch, scratch, taste the air,
the incredible joy of coffee
and the morning light.
Alive, we open eyelids
on our pitiful share of time,
we bubbles rising and bursting
in a boiling pot.
— X.J. Kennedy
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
