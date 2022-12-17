Here we are in the 350th day of the year. In case you were wondering when the next leap year will be, that will not happen until 2024 and in that case this would be a day number 351. We only have to wait about 730-odd days for that to happen. By the way, this the 247th year after the American Revolution, according to the Almanac.
Almanacs have always fascinated us, from the early days of the two Benjamins. Two? Most of you will guess Benjamin Franklin, who made “Poor Richard” famous. Franklin, whose incredible talent made him on the geniuses of early America — and any other time in America — was probably the greatest Revolutionary who did not become president and that was because he was too old. Franklin went over to Paris as a diplomat when he was 70 and spent nine years over there (1776 – 1785) and was in his early 80s by the time the American Presidency was established. By then, he had helped organize the postal system, a fire department, discovered the principle of electricity and a host of other amazing accomplishments.
Incidentally, this past Wednesday marked the anniversary of George Washington’s death in 1799. To show how young this was, he was 67 at his passing and had been out of office for three years. Currently, Joe Biden is 80.
Now, back to the story. The ”other” Benjamin, in his way, was equally impressive because he was an African-American in a slave-holding country. Nevertheless, this (as far as most historians know) self-educated man was, in no particular order, a mathematician, naturalist, farmer, surveyor, astronomer and — you guessed it — a publisher of his own almanac. Banneker designed an aqueduct system for his family farm and according to the historians, he designed a clock that kept accurate time for more than 50 years and was still working perfectly at his death in 1806.
Banneker never stopped learning, turning his attention from the land to the sky and was able to forecast eclipses. He spent some time as a surveyor helping to lay out the design for Washington, D.C. Banneker also wrote to Thomas Jefferson about helping with civil rights, most interesting since Jefferson had written so eloquently about freedom but at the same time owned slaves. Interestingly, in reference to the almanac, Jefferson not only wrote back to Banneker but also sent copies of his almanac to many prominent persons.
With these genius “Benjamins” helping to pioneer the almanac, it is little wonder that the book has endured in a variety of forms. The one at my elbow has reportedly been published since 1792. That is about the same time that Kentucky became a state and George Washington was re-elected.
With due respect for sky-watchers Banneker and Franklin, the mini encyclopedia offers much information about the heavens. Winter, for example, begins this coming week (21st) at exactly 4:48 p.m. Soon after this winter solstice, our days will begin lengthening as we head into the New Year. For those early risers, the New Moon will make its appearance at a frosty 5:17 a.m. on Friday, only a day before Christmas Eve.
Before anyone becomes convinced that almanacs spend all their time floating around the upper reaches of the universe, this amazing book come back to hit us right in the teeth — literally. Just this week, for instance, a student informed this yours truly-teacher that a few days would be missed because of upcoming wisdom teeth extraction.
Well, here is the place to find out that wisdom teeth are almost always the last teeth to appear in the mouth and usually appear between the ages of 17-21. They are the third set of molars, breaking through the gums in the rear section of the mouth. Why wisdom, you ask? For centuries, it was believed that no person could gain much until these teeth showed up. (There is a genuine argument made by many that wisdom teeth or not, some people never get it but we will leave that call up to the reader). Now, in addition, wisdom teeth are also linked to the full moon so this might be the perfect time to remove them. Some orthodontist must be very clever!
Predicting the weather is part and parcel of most almanacs yet one of the most amateur meteorologists, the late and wonderfully witty football coach Mike Leach, once famously advised a TV audience the best way to determine the forecast was to go outside and see for themselves.
Finally, the two Benjamins have advice that has spanned the centuries and remind each of us the value of either cleaning up our acts or keeping them that way.
Banneker noted, “Never abandon your vision. Keep reaching to further your dreams.”
Franklin advised, “Glass, China and Reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
