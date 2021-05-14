If anyone is not familiar with “Dr. Rick,” well, you are missing out.
He can be seen on a series of television ads and, as an indication of how entertaining they are, I can’t even remember the product being advertised. He could have his own show.
Not only is Dr. Rick entertaining, he hits most of us adults, especially those of us who have children, in the gut.
Dr. Rick is a “specialist” who teaches young homeowners on how not to be like their parents. He has a tough, and often frustrating, job.
But it’s probably more applicable as a class for young parents, because that is when most of us probably first realize that we are becoming like our parents, and it’s quite a jolt to the system.
And having your own kids sure brings it out. A lot.
For me, it happened when my oldest son was old enough to yell at. I’m not sure how old he was but probably a toddler since they are into everything, must be constantly monitored and will wear you down to the point nerves can be easily frayed.
His favorite activity was to find buttons to push and switches to flip. When I heard something like the TV suddenly come on or a light glaring, I would yell: “Turn it off!”
For many years during his childhood he called anything that could be turned on and off a “toff.”
But regardless of what he did that sparked my intervention, my tone of voice and the words themselves made me stop in my tracks and realize, heaven forbid, I sound just like my mother!
And that was just the beginning. As the kids grow older, other things surface that make us stop and ask why in the world are we doing this.
Dr. Rick uses examples that are hilarious, but true, like filling a couch with so many pillows you can’t sit on it. Why do I want to do that? Well, it’s not hard to figure out.
Or bragging about getting out of bed at the crack of dawn. As Dr. Rick says, “no one cares.”
Want to hang a wall sign that says, “Live, Laugh and Love?”
Dr. Rick threw it in the trash can with the obvious analysis: “Do you really need to be told to do that?”
And the young people becoming their parents in the hardware store trying not to stare at someone with blue hair?
“We all see it,” Dr. Rick calmly says to them, so leave it be. Don’t stare.
Or another one walking through the store, talking on her cell phone, with the speaker on so everyone can hear the conversation. Yes, that is something my mother would have done if she had used a cell phone. Thank goodness she did not, so that is a behavior I have no impulse to mimic.
It seems to me that just about every characteristic my parents had (especially my mother who basically raised me) that I did not like at the time, well, doggone it, they are imbedded in me.
I always told myself that I would never embarrass my kids by bragging about them in front of other people.
Yet, it started happening. I caught myself and tried to stop it. I failed.
Another part of Dr. Rick’s “class” is pointing out what your parents did in restaurants, and my mother sure did. It seemed she always tried to strike up a conversation with the waiter or waitress, saying something about herself and asking about them.
“The waiter does not need to know your name,” Dr. Rick says.
I know that and I hated it when my mother did it.
Yet, I have a strong impulse to do exactly that, but thankfully I can now remember Dr. Rick and stop myself.
Thank you, Dr. Rick.
Although I never spent much time around my father growing up, I was astounded later to realize I could be him as well.
The truth is, we are our parents, whether we like it or not. Not only with their DNA but also so much of our personalities, habits and interests were shaped by them to one degree or another.
We try to pick and choose the things we want to emulate in our parents, but, gosh, it is hard to do.
That’s why we all need Dr. Rick.
And our children will need him too.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
