When the weekend arrives and I’m spending it at home in Mercer County, I like to head for a hike in the woods. I often head for Glenwood Recreation Park since it’s not far from my home, but I also go to the Gardner Center’s trails.
Sometime soon, I hope to return to Pinnacle Rock State Park near Bramwell and its many trails. Camp Creek State Park and Pipestem are on my list, too.
This last Sunday I decided to head for Glenwood. It was early in the morning and the weather was cold, but I had prepared myself.
I parked at the lot along Route 20 and was preparing to head out when I heard a sudden commotion. Some Canadian Geese cruising the lake were suddenly squawking. They sounded upset about something.
Crows joined the chorus and they sounded angry. I looked around and noticed a large bird gracefully soaring over Glenwood Lake.
For a second, I thought it was a vulture, but the next moment I realized that I had never seen one buzzing the lake like that. It banked and I saw that its shoulders didn’t have the V shape of a vulture. And then I saw that the bird’s head was white and so were its tail feathers.
It was a bald eagle, only the second one I have ever seen in the wild. I saw another one a few months ago near my home; of course, it could have been the same eagle for all I knew.
I started walking along the lake while hoping the eagle would get closer, but it perched on the other side of the lake while the birds usually hanging around Glenwood made their objections very clear.
The eagle took off a couple more times and eventually flew over me.
A pair of crows started harassing it. They were maybe a quarter the size of that eagle, but they took turns diving near it and maneuvering close to it and just out of reach. I think the eagle was trying to do some fishing, but the crows weren’t tolerating its presence. They were soon out of sight.
Back in 2018, I had an opportunity to see a bald eagle at close range, but it was a sad story.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department found an injured eagle along Route 460. It was taken to All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton and the Three Rivers Avian Center near Hinton was contacted.
Despite everyone’s best efforts, it soon died. Tests showed that it had lead poisoning.
I understand bald eagles and other birds of prey can be seen at Bluestone Lake in Summers County, and the Three Rivers Avian Center will start offering free tours starting Saturday, May 6. There will be other tours on the following Saturdays: June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. The tours are from 1 to 5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m. The tours are free, but donations are welcome.
I’m thinking of taking one of those tours and making a day of it.
I’ve spoken with the folks there for various stories, but I’ve never actually visited the center. It’s something I’d like to experience. Beside a bald eagle, the center also has hawks, owls, falcons and a vulture.
I’ve seen most of those birds only from a distance and only for a few moments, so getting a really good look would be interesting. The center’s webpage is www.tracwv.org for more activities.
Even after visiting the avian center, I will still want to get a really good look at a bald eagle in the wild. I have a pair of German binoculars, so perhaps I can finally get a good view of those majestic birds in their native habitat. I’ve read more than once that Benjamin Franklin wanted to make the wild turkey America’s national bird, but I have to disagree with him on that point.
Bald eagles are awe inspiring when they’re flying. In comparison, a wild turkey is one of the oddest flying objects you’ll ever seen.
Only a UFO could be stranger. No, a turkey just isn’t as inspiring as a bald eagle.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
