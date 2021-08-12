I’m writing to comment on the recent decision by the Tazewell County School Board to require masking of students and teachers.
This requirement is distressing to students, parents, and anyone informed on the lasting damage to students from this requirement. The masking “mandate” has no convincing evidence of any benefit in reduction of the distribution or “spread” of the “dreaded” COVID-19 virus or its ever growing number of “variants”. It is a mandate without an explanation or evidence. As is, I believe, the increasingly frequent demand that people receive the as yet unapproved “vaccine.” Even relatively computer illiterate people, like myself, can easily research the topic of effectiveness of masking.
The benefit of the COVID “vaccine” appears to indicate at least a short term, or transient benefit in risk reduction and severity of illness. Unfortunately, there is widespread censorship of any actual “expert” or scientific information countering the demand to mask and “immunize.” The longterm consequences remain to be seen.
There is certainly tremendous pressure from powerful forces to force these requirements on us. It remains to be seen if these forces are financial, political, or actually well-intentioned but invalid.
The face is the most distinctive part of the human body. It is essential in conveying thought and emotion. Covering it is most destructive to the intellectual and emotional development of the most precious part of our population, our children.
I’m ashamed of a school board approving this requirement. And ashamed of a government now bordering on dictatorship.
Stephen DeGray. M.D.,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.