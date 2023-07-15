Even the winner of the Best Picture award portended the issue: “In the Heat of the Night.”
That was another hot summer. Even as heat waves bake the western United States, broiling social issues kept the country in a turmoil. It was 1968, fifty-five eventual turns of the calendar in the American rear-view mirror. Few have been more impactful.
While temperatures are projected to hit some 115 degrees for days on end near Las Vegas and in Phoenix the mercury showed 95 at four in the morning, long before the sun appeared, the atmosphere in the late ‘60s was charged with pressure in cities and towns everywhere. A record-setter in the best and worst ways.
As it often happens, upheaval did not wait for the blazing sunshine. News broadcasts near the end of January carried the stories of the infamous Tet Offensive in Vietnam. By then, ‘Nam was not some far-away country on the other edge of the world. As American soldiers continued to fight and die in a controversial conflict, communities from coast to coast increasingly mourned the losses of young people destined to leave this world prematurely.
That same early spring turned the nation and the world upside down when another life, this time a 39-year-old, was taken in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was killed by an assassin’s bullet as he prepared for dinner while in town to help workers mired in a strike seeking better wages and working conditions from the city’s sanitation department. It was April 4, that time when the flowers in scores of southern cities were beginning to bloom, that one of the brightest was plucked from the struggle for freedom which had dominated headlines over the past decade across the old Confederacy.
King’s murder pre-empted the start of another headline-making season. Major league baseball was enjoying a summer like none before it. Across both the National and American Leagues, pitchers were pouring cold water on the bats of hitters while batters seemed to wilt like plants deprived of moisture.
As batting averages dropped on virtually every team, a major name had already been dropped from the national political scene. President Lyndon B. Johnson, who only three years earlier had been elected in the greatest landslide win of the century, had fallen from grace due to his handling of the Vietnam situation and he had announced weeks before the killing of Dr. King that he would not seek re-election.
It was a stunning turn of events for a man who loved political power and had often before used it to do good in America. In concert with Dr. King and the other civil rights leaders of the day, Johnson had pushed through Congress the Voting Rights Act as well the Civil Rights Right which produced changes not seen in this democracy for more than a century. At the time, it seemed that these two leaders would forge a partnership to last the ages.
It was not to be.
As LBJ, used to overcoming obstacles at every turn, poured more resources and soldiers in the Far Eastern turmoil, King became critical of the conflict. He pointed out that not only was the war costing America millions but many of the young lives being lost were African-American and the proportion of their deaths was much greater than the number of their population in society.
As Johnson did in his, King became increasingly unpopular for his own efforts. From Texas on eastward the pleasant warmth of spring and summer seemed to boil over with unrest. He was vilified, called every manner of evil names and subjected to a constant barrage of death threats. Johnson had also become a critic of sharply-focused ire.
A man who had started the War on Poverty, specifically to target the hardship of the Southern Appalachians and the secluded pockets of suffering in the hardscrabble coalfield communities where progress had come and gone, was himself undone by the deadly frustration Americans felt over the war that was tearing apart the national fabric.
As demonstrators dotted the urban areas where King could often be found leading demonstrations to bring justice for all Americans, it was in the city of the national capital where Johnson could see protestors just beyond the White House fence. Night and day the chants of “Hey, Hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” echoed across the lawn and reverberated over millions of television screens from coast to coast.
Both men were hurt and frustrated by the personal attacks and lack of success in their endeavors. Each believed he was doing right. Yet, especially in contrasting the struggle for equal rights with the battle in Vietnam, the words of Abraham Lincoln, the most famous war time president, the comparison between the President and the Civil Rights leader echoed, “Both may be, but one must be … wrong.”
Neither would survive to see the end of their respective struggles.
In this summer of soaring temperatures, we still struggle for equality and for the rights of individuals in societies. We still face war, deadly fighting and threats to security in far distant lands.
Memories remain and issues linger from the Summer of Our Discontent.
