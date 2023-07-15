Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.