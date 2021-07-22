How many coincidences must fall into place if you want a story with a happy ending? Can divine intervention play a role? Some of us in the newsroom started talking about coincidence and divine intervention after a dog named Newsroom paid us a visit last Friday.
Becky Bennett, a friend of Editor Samantha Perry, visited us with Newsroom, a golden doodle puppy named Rebel and her little girl Riley. Having guests is always nice, but the way Newsroom got his name made this particular visit very special.
Newsroom’s a pit bull, and one that goes against the vicious dog stereotype. Friendly and inquisitive, he’s truly one of the family. He’s about 10 years old now, but obviously healthy and happy.
The dog Newsroom is now is a stark contrast to the day when we first met him back in 2012. It was late November and we were having our annual Thanksgiving dinner. Samantha and a couple of our ad representatives happened to be outside when they noticed a dog laying in the grass between our parking lot and the railroad. And he was in a sunbeam.
He was absolutely pitiful. Anyone could see that he was both starved and seriously injured. You could see his bones, and he had injuries all over his body. We didn’t know exactly what had happened to him, but it had to be terrible.
Newspaper staff members started taking him food and the caterers offered ham and turkey for him. I took a Tupperware container I kept in my bottom desk drawer and used it as a water bowl. That dog was experiencing the first real kindness in his life, but it was obvious that he needed a lot more than a little food and water. He seriously needed a veterinarian.
We asked around and discovered that one of our advertising manager’s relatives was a veterinarian. She called this relative and was told yes, sure, we’ll take care of him. We were able to transport him up to a clinic in Shady Spring.
Later, we learned that he had been found just in time. That day happened to be warm, but there was a cold snap that night with temperatures plunging down to freezing. He wouldn’t have survived the cold. The veterinarians believed that he had been used as a bait dog by dog fighters. Basically, he was tossed to dogs being trained to fight.
When the dog was improving, Samantha mentioned him to her friend Becky. Well, Becky’s family had just lost a pit bull and she’s an animal lover on top of that, so she was interested; meanwhile, folks at the veterinary clinic had dubbed him Newsroom.
Well, Becky met Newsroom, and it really was love at first sight; and she loved his new name and decided to keep it. He found a loving home, and went from being an abused dog to one relaxing on a lounge and wearing sunglasses.
We’ve had other dogs visit our newsroom and become honorary news hounds for a day. They’re shelter dogs that need a break in life, and they get it when their story appears in the Daily Telegraph. Last Friday’s visit was the first time Newsroom actually visited his namesake location, so he joined the ranks of honorary news hounds.
I have a feeling that Newsroom’s story will remain a special one among the news hounds. Hurt and starving, he arrived unannounced one day, and what anyone could call divine intervention took over from there. If he had ended up out of sight in the brush or along the railroad tracks, he would have died that night alone and unloved; instead, he laid down in a sunbeam and ended up being noticed.
Could this chain of events that gave a lonely and abused dog a second chance at life be divine intervention? What are the odds that he wound up outside the newspaper, got noticed by people who cared, ended up with a veterinarian ready to treat him and finally found a home thanks to a friendship?
Those sort of numbers could crash a computer, so why not divine intervention? I’m ready to believe that there are forces out there ready to give an abused animal a second chance.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
