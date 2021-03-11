More than a year ago, I couldn’t grasp the idea of the federal government sending me any money beyond my income tax refund. It would have been like getting a letter from the Pentagon telling me to pick up my own armored Humvee or getting a ticket to the International Space Station. Much as I like the idea of going into space, I doubt that I could resist getting my own Humvee.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic started and the economy was hit hard. Stimulus money was debated in Congress and then it became a reality. When my first stimulus appeared in my checking account, I thought the bank had made a mistake.
The money wasn’t unwelcome. I was still working, thank goodness, and I can still pay bills, but I still wanted to put that money to work. I paid off my credit card bill and bought a new microwave oven. My old was getting pretty nasty despite repeated cleanings, but I’m one of those people who will use an appliance or drive a car until it falls apart. Thanks to the stimulus funding, I felt like I could skip the falling apart and just get a new oven.
Now we are looking at getting an even bigger stimulus check, and that’s good news if the plan comes to fruition. A lot of people have lost their jobs or struggled to keep businesses in operation while the pandemic slows down the economy. Some restrictions such as how many people can eat at a restaurant are loosening up, so a new burst of stimulus funding could arrive at an opportune moment.
I also treated myself a little when I got that first round of stimulus money. I have a modest art collection, and I added to it by purchasing a watercolor painting from a friend. It features a raven, so the painting and its black frame goes with my decor. It was an opportunity to buy something nice and help out a friend at the same time.
If the new stimulus plan gets through Congress – President Joe Biden still has to sign it into law – I’ll have to find some other way to use the money. Some of it will go into savings as car money: extra money for unexpected automotive expenses such as needing new tires or getting a repair that’s not covered by warranty for some reason.
What’s left will go into my home. I need new drapes on a couple of windows and I might get an extra bookshelf. I might even break down and get a new mattress for my bed. Once again, I use things until they fall apart, and I still fall asleep on that mattress just fine. I’ll probably invest in some silver and invest in some new clothes. Some hiking boots or hiking shoes that I can wear in wet summer weather is on my list, too. I also want to hold back some money for next Christmas.
My hope is that whatever spending I do does its part to help move the economy beyond the pandemic and back to something like normalcy. I try not to buy anything on the internet if the things I want are available locally because I look to see the merchandise personally before paying, so those stimulus dollars could have a local impact.
If the stimulus goes through, I won’t be going on a wild and pointless shopping spree. I plan to use that money as productively as possible and not spend it all on one or two items. I didn’t clean off my credit card just to pack debt onto it again.
I’m hoping that the stimulus will go through Congress and the people who need the money will receive it. I received the last stimulus pretty quickly, so hopefully we won’t have long to wait.
The day will come when we won’t have to worry about whether we get any stimulus money because we won’t need it. Pandemic restrictions will be gone, people can go wherever they like and go back to work. The storm will pass.
Now, I’m still open to the idea of getting an armored Humvee. I know that will never happen, but I’m always ready to accept one in good running order. Paying for the gas might be an issue, but I might have some money put back for that purpose.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
