There’s still going to be a Halloween this year even if it’s sort of abbreviated. Some communities are having trick-or-treat, but participation is optional for residents and families are being urged to use masks and abide by CDC guidelines. A Halloween-theme mask would be best because wearing both a protective mask and a costume mask could inhibit breathing.
Back when I was a kid, I looked forward to dressing up and collecting candy. As I got older, this passion waned and I became more interested in monsters, Godzilla being chief among them, and creatures that might or might not be real. An interest in space creatures inhabiting possible UFOs took hold, too.
West Virginia is a place filled with folklore featuring creatures, ghosts and visitors from other worlds. Once while I was covering a story in the City of War, a lady told me that there had been sightings of Bigfoot around McDowell County and other parts of southern West Virginia along with sightings of panthers. Another resident told me there are places up in these mountains where people never go, so I can believe that unknown creatures could exist up in those forests without us knowing it. I’m more inclined to believe in panthers more than Bigfoot, but both still generate their share of spooky stories and speculation.
Years ago, I did a story about video footage caught on a Bramwell home’s security camera. It looked like a large cat stalking along the edge of a driveway, but there wasn’t anything close enough – for instance, a car or trash can – to give it some scale. I’ve seen some large feral cats that could look pretty big if they’re photographed from a distance. Maybe the Bramwell cat was just a big house cat, but there’s still the interesting possibility that it was a panther.
I’ve seen a picture of a Bigfoot that was shot up in Fayette County, but it’s a classic cryptid photograph. It’s blurry, but you can just make out what looks like a humanoid form and face standing among some trees. While I’m a skeptic about Bigfoot, I’m ready to be convinced if I see the right evidence. I know from my hikes that large animals such as deer can be standing only a few feet away without being seen.
Whether or not Bigfoot, West Virginia’s own Mothman, panthers or other creatures roam the mountains, they still provide some spooky stories for Halloween. Lots of scary stories feature strange creatures howling at night and peeking through windows.
Sometimes the scary things are peeking out of a home’s windows. I know one story about a home along Lorton Lick Road in which motorists see lights in the attic’s windows late a night. This is a mystery because the homeowners say there’s no electricity up there.
Lights in homes and figures walking along the roads in the dead of night make me wonder. Could it be that we’ve seen paranormal things, but just didn’t realize it? Maybe that rustling I heard up the woods while I was hiking was caused by a Bigfoot, but I dismissed it as a deer and kept walking. Sometimes I see lights moving in the sky. Those lights could be coming from planes flying at high altitude, but maybe I’m seeing UFOs and don’t know it.
When Halloween arrives, I’ll probably kick back and read some old classic horror stories and watch some scary movies. I wish I could participate in trick-or-treat, but I’m wary of COVID and will keep my porch light off. I routinely keep my shades down and don’t think much of noises outside. On Halloween night, I’ll remember the tales of it being the special night when spirits roam the land and maybe listen a little more closely to what’s happening beyond my door. Maybe a noise outside won’t be a bird. Maybe it was something suitable for a scary story.
If I hear a strange noise or see something strange, I’ll try to get a video or some pictures. The results will likely be blurry images of something hard to identify, but they could gives kids some Halloween thrills and make next year’s Halloween even more interesting.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
