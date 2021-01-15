In moments of crises the spirit of America bursts forth like a beacon to show us the way forward. Such was the case on Wednesday night January 6th, 2021.
During the afternoon the United States Capitol, the seat of our national government, was attacked by a mob seeking to interfere with what should have been a routine certification of electoral college votes for the incoming president.
The mob succeeded in breaking into the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress. In the ensuing chaos members of the Senate and House had to be evacuated. Several people were killed. Congressional offices were ransacked.
Hours later, when order was finally restored, members of the Senate and House vowed to resume their duties despite the national tragedy that had occurred in the preceding hours. Both legislative branches were still debating challenges to the presidential vote counting process in several states. Watching the Senators speak after what they had just witnessed hours earlier, I saw the spirit of America on full display. A number of Senators from both parties spoke with passion about the importance of our democracy, and what it has meant to people the world over.
Sometimes out of the darkness of tragedy and chaos a new day will come, full of hope and promise of a brighter day.
Thanks,
Billy Ball,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.