When I moved back to this area a few years ago after being gone for quite awhile one of the things I was looking forward to was revisiting some landmark gathering places I enjoyed growing up and living here before.
A “gathering place” is somewhere to hang out that is off the formal recreational facility grid.
It may just be a wide spot on a road somewhere, a clearing in the woods or a bank beside a stream. Just any place that has relatively easy access and affords some privacy.
The place I anticipated the most to revisit was called, very informally, “the sandbar.”
Located on New River near Glen Lyn, it was really akin to going to the beach and the name says it precisely: a large, wide bar of sand right on the river.
It was a great place to fish, swim, camp, cook out, sunbath or, well, do about anything you can do at the beach.
And it was the gem of places to hang out, so popular it could get pretty crowded in summer weekends.
One of my best memories of the sandbar, as well as coming of age, was finally facing the challenge of swimming across New River to the other side.
It was quite a swim and one that came with many stories about people trying but getting caught in a strong current “whirlpool” that pulled them under, and their bodies later found downstream somewhere, if at all.
I doubt that any of those stories were true, but they were true enough at the time and I did know of one drowning there when a fisherman was wading out wearing larger waders, stepped off an underwater ledge, his waders filled with water and, well, he was a goner.
The river knows no mercy.
But when I was a teenager the swim was a rite of passage and we all know the ridicule that comes with not doing something expected of you, kind of like those peer staples of trying tobacco and alcohol. You are not considered a “man” if you refused.
Well, I had already passed the tobacco and alcohol test so I was determined to make it across the river and back.
It was a glorious day when I did, so much pride and a sense of manhood. I wish I could remember who swam it with me. Probably my pal David Stump, but not sure. David was the one driving his convertible Chevy on the dirt road on the way back from the sandbar one summer day when his car suddenly veered to the right into the bank. I looked at him as the car bounced off the bank and he was holding the steering wheel in his hands. It had somehow completely detached itself from the steering column.
What can you do? We looked at each and laughed. Still have no clue how it happened.
But it sure made for one of those sandbar memories you never forget. And I have many of them, as, I am sure, many people who grew up in this area have. In fact, the reason the sandbar came into mind was because my co-worker, Tresa, who is a little younger than I am, said it was one of her hangouts as well.
The excitement built as I planned my trip, my return, to the sandbar, hoping once again to swim there and looking forward to sharing it with my kids.
I drove to Glen Lyn, made the left turn toward River Road which runs beside the river and saw familiar places on the road with just enough room to pull over so you can walk down the bank to the riverside to fish and camp out, which I did often growing up.
The road at one time then moved off the river for a ways then back near it again beyond where a large stone house stood. Shumate Falls was nearby.
But after driving awhile I realized the landscape seemed to have changed, or I guess just the road. I could not find the house, the field it was in or the rock wall beside the road.
Sadly, I never found the sandbar at all, and I later heard that nature, as well as litter, had taken it over and it was no longer accessible by road. I never found out for sure and didn’t try, I guess because I didn’t want to be disappointed.
But maybe it was because I want the memories I have of the place to remain as they are, not tainted by current reality.
We can probably say that about many things.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.