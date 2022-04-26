On February 24th, the unprovoked invasion of a peaceful country began, after months of open preparations by the Russians, with little real action from the rest of the world to deter it. Yes, some sanctions were imposed, but they were fairly mild ones. Most other actions had more to do with preparing to defend NATO countries, in the event that they also came under attack.
Only after the invasion began did real assistance for Ukraine begin, and even now more could and should be done. Some of the most effective defensive weapons requested by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski have yet to be provided.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his goal in attacking Ukraine was to “demilitarize” and “denazify” that nation, as if Ukraine was a threat to Russia. He also fears Ukraine being admitted to NATO, something NATO had never expressed interest in, prior to the invasion.
Vlad the Invader, a former KGB officer, has wanted to restore Russia’s position in the world since becoming the country’s leader in 1999, it is said. The former communist Soviet Union’s collapse was completed in 1991, and Putin has previously stated the desire to rebuild the former Russian empire.
This has left many with the idea that if the effort to conquer Ukraine succeeds, other nations that were once part of the former communist state will be targets for future action.
In his evil resolve to conquer Ukraine, Putin’s forces have murdered and injured thousands of innocent civilians, including hundreds of children, and destroyed hundreds of buildings, including medical facilities, civilian housing and other non-military targets.
As reported by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, a total of 2,435 civilians have been killed (844 males, 518 females, as well as 70 children and 1,036 adults whose sex is yet unknown). And, a total of 2,946 injured (407 males, 339 females, as well as 157 children and 2,041 adults whose sex is yet unknown).
The damage to the cities that have thus far been attacked is enormous and the innocent lives the Russians have wiped out is unforgiveable. Most have been unidentified and buried in mass graves, since the continued violence prevents having normal funerals for them. These actions truly constitute genocide. That Putin and his military personnel have committed war crimes and deserve the harshest punishment for them is inarguable.
Most of the American people do not want the U.S. in another war, and almost none want to see another world war, so U.S. forces being involved is not going to happen.
Even fewer people want a nuclear war. And Putin has made good use of rattling the nuclear weapons saber in a successful effort to use the fear of his resorting to nuclear weapons to control and reduce assistance to Ukraine’s defensive efforts.
Things the U.S. and other countries could have done prior to the invasion, or could do now, were and are being withheld or soft-pedaled so as to not further provoke Putin. But is the world so scared of Putin’s possible use of nuclear weapons that it will allow him do anything he pleases? Or, is there a line in the sand that will at some point spark a strong response?
At some point, some brave country or group of countries will have to step up and say, “Enough!” And through their might and determination put an end to the Russian terrorism. Whether Putin is willing to suffer the enormous damage Russia would experience in an enlarged war, even if he ultimately wins, is not known. So far, he has not been fazed by the broad disapproval for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
There are two possible future prospects for Ukraine that are currently being discussed. One is continuing to help the brave and able Ukrainians defend themselves and ultimately defeat the Russians. The other is to work much harder to bring an end to the conflict through negotiations and a peace treaty.
By following the first of those choices, the war will continue, more people will be murdered, and more destruction will be delivered by the vicious Russian military. Success in this endeavor will take much broader and much stronger support from the U.S. and other countries than has been provided thus far. And some observers say that this struggle could last more than another year.
The second choice will save lives and property, but Putin will almost certainly demand that Ukraine cede some of its land to him, helping him in his plan to rebuild the former empire. Giving up Ukrainian land is something Zelenski has thus far refused to allow, or even discuss. And it is doubtful that giving in to Putin’s demands will discourage his dream of restoring the former Russian empire, and therefore we can expect more of the same murderous behavior by Russia, even if a treaty is reached.
And perhaps the greatest failure is that it will not deliver the harsh justice for the genocide that Putin and his Russian henchmen have caused that they so richly deserve.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
