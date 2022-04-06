I remember attending a driver’s education class in high school, and ultimately earning my driver’s permit and later driver’s license around age 16 or so.
I already had a little bit of practice on how to operate a vehicle before beginning the class, which was helpful. But for some of the other students enrolled in the course, it was their first experience being behind the wheel of a vehicle.
We started out slowly, learning the basics high atop Tom’s Mountain in Welch. Eventually, as we became a little more familiar with the basics (gas, brake, shift, rear view mirror, etc.) the student drivers slowly made it off the mountain and into the city limits of Welch proper.
Sharing the congested two-lane U.S. Route 52 corridor with other motorists, and eventually meandering into downtown Welch, was both fun and challenging. Of course, we had our driver’s education teacher sitting right beside of us in the passenger’s seat. I seem to recall that the vehicles driven by the students at the time were designed as such that there was also a brake on the front passenger’s side that the instructor was able to use. Thus, if we failed to slow down for a stop sign, he was able to slam on the passenger’s side brake.
I seem to remember this happening on more than a few occasions with some of the less experienced student drivers. Normally, you had about two or three students in the vehicle, along with the instructor, and we would alternate between driving.
At the end of the day, we were all better drivers as a result of the driver’s education class. I seem to remember us driving as far as Magic Mart in Welch, which is probably a couple of miles from the entrance to Tom’s Mountain off of U.S. Route 52, although shorter if you take the Welch Bypass and come out at Coney Island.
Back in the day, there was no four-lane highway in Welch. And such is still the case today.
But that could soon be changing.
As you may recall, Gov. Jim Justice announced last year that he intends to utilize approximately $200 million in funding generated from turnpike bond sales to create a usable section of the Coalfields Expressway between Welch and Pineville.
At the time, it was reported that a six-mile stretch of the new four-lane corridor would be constructed in Welch, just west of Welch Community Hospital on state Route 7, to the Wyoming County line.
In recent days, we had been working behind the scenes to reach the West Virginia Department of Transportation in hopes of confirming that work would still begin later this year on the Coalfields Expressway project in Welch. A few days ago, the other Charles in the newsroom — Charles Boothe or Charlie as we call him — was finally able to reach a DOH official who confirmed that the Coalfields Expressway work is still scheduled to begin this spring. So yes, if all goes as planned, you can expect to see dirt moving soon in Welch on McDowell County’s first-ever four-lane highway.
This is a significant, and long overdue development, for McDowell County.
A four-lane corridor will help in opening up the county to additional economic development and tourism growth.
While the Coalfields Expressway won’t replace the existing U.S. Route 52 — a dangerous two-lane corridor often referred to as the “highway that time forgot” — it is still a huge step in providing modern infrastructure for McDowell County. The King Coal Highway, still under construction up here in Bluefield, is the future four-lane corridor that will ultimately provide motorists with a more modern alternative to Route 52. But that work is still a little later down the road, assuming that funding can be found.
Let’s hope all goes as planned, and that construction will, in fact, begin this spring on the Coalfields Expressway in Welch.
It is a project that is certainly long overdue.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s Managing Editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
