I am often amused by the Facebook comments that are posted in response to our stories.
In some instances, it would appear that people are simply reading the headline, and not the actual story itself. I’ll use one of my recent columns where I talked about stores that are refusing to accept cash, and requiring debit or credit only, as an example. A lighthearted headline accompanying that column attempted to make fun of the situation, but it didn’t take long for the Facebook police to attack.
Soon I was accused of being a member of the New World Order. Yes, the dreaded NWO.
OK. So who exactly is the NWO?
Well my first answer to that question would be the old alliance of wrestling bad guys from 10 or 15 years ago that was led by Hollywood Hulk Hogan in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling league. Yes, spoiler alert here, Hulk Hogan once played the role of a bad guy, just in case you didn’t know. Now, I’m afraid, he (and a few other members of the original NWO) are probably a little too old to wrestle on a full-time basis anymore.
But I don’t think the Facebook poster was talking about wrestling.
Nope. Instead it was suggested that I was a supporter of those global elitists that are trying to bring about a global, one world government. A single global currency. A single global leader. Hence the rise of the New World Order.
All of this simply based upon a headline. But, if you read the actual column, you would know that I was critical of those stores that are refusing to accept cash, and even question why some are suddenly pushing for a single global currency.
But it didn’t matter. I was a bad guy, just like Hulk Hogan, simply based upon a tongue and cheek headline.
Oh well. You can’t win them all. And the NWO was kind of cool back in the day. Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and the whole gang.
•••
Back to Facebook. Let’s talk about syndicated national columnist Jay Ambrose for a minute.
This one is a bit baffling, but it seems that some folks out there in Facebook land think he is a Democrat, and a big liberal who hates Trump. I’m not for sure how folks have come to this conclusion, unless — once again — they are simply basing their opinions upon headlines, and headlines alone.
Ambrose normally appears in our Monday e-paper and on our Monday website editions. Since most of our opinion page content also is promoted on Facebook, folks have been posting online lately about how big of a liberal that Ambrose guy is. Jay Ambrose a liberal? Yes, these are strange days we are living in.
For the record, Ambrose is a huge conservative. He tends to favor Republicans over Democrats. And yes, sometimes, he can be critical of President Donald Trump. But he generally supports the president. So I certainly wouldn’t classify him as a liberal. Read his columns. Then let us know what you think.
•••
Stories about the pandemic, and that virus from China that has all but ruined the year 2020, also is another topic of frequent ire on Facebook.
As of this writing Tuesday morning, I’m still seeing Facebook posts that suggest the virus isn’t real, and those who are willing to concede that it is real seem to think it’s no big deal. Nothing to worry about. Just the flu. But it’s not just the flu. It is a respiratory illness that is caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus for which there is no current cure, vaccine or universally agreed upon form of treatment. People across the nation and the world have been placed on ventilators because of the virus, which can quite literally take your breath away.
A week or two ago, I wrote a story about the surge in new COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. And within minutes of that story going online, Facebook posters attacked.
One of the first responses went something along the lines of, “... they didn’t mention the 13 that have already recovered.”
Then a few other folks went on their usual rant about how the pandemic is all just one big conspiracy. Apparently, in their viewpoint, there is no real virus. No one is actually getting sick. And don’t dare say that more than 120,000 people have died to date, not unless you want someone to shoot back with the phrase “fake news!” at you.
Oh boy.
Read the article. It was right there in the second paragraph. Thirteen people in Mercer County have already recovered from the virus. But another 25 cases are active or new. No one is trying to cover anything up here.
In fact, I now make it a policy to include the number of recoveries in every story I write. Because, I know if I don’t, I’m going to hear about it from the Facebook police. And they are worse than the NWO.
The point of this story is simple.
Sometimes it is better to read first, then attack second.
Once you know what an actual article says — what information is included and what isn’t — then you will be better prepared to offer your Facebook critique.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
