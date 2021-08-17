Every sport has a point-score to determine winners. But, presently, with the Olympics, it’s the total amount of medals won – whether Gold, Silver, or Bronze. With that argument, 10 Bronze beats 9 Gold. Me don’t think so.
My solution: Assign a point-system to each level. Gold = 3 points, Silver = 2, Bronze = 1. And look how PERFECT that works out: One Gold equals one Silver and one Bronze.
At the time I write this (August 4), Yahoo!Sports’ Dan Wetzel has an article ““Sorry, America: China’s leading the real Olympic medal count” in which he implies China’s 32 Golds, 21 Silvers and 16 Bronzes (69 total) is better than (or at least equal to) America’s 25 golds, 29 silvers and 21 bronzes (75 total).
Even though he’s right in the Gold count, he’s a bit off on the total-medal-value count--because, with my point system, China has 154 points, and U.S.A has 154...EQUAL
So, at this time, he’s RIGHT about “as good as” but WRONG about “better than.”
And, while we’re discussing change, why not also have the International Olympic Committee vote on the most outstanding Olympic athlete regarding all future games and award him/her a Platinum medal?
Keith B. Anderson, Bluefield
