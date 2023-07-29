Convincing young people fresh out of school and their new families to stay home and put down roots is a big reason for promoting economic development.
If new taxpaying citizens are going to stay in the communities where they grew up, they need to have good jobs. They’re going to want good schools for their children. They’re going to want good places to go shopping. They’re going to want a vibrant community offering the arts and sports.
A big step for economic development happened this week when the Mercer County Commission conducted a public hearing about funding for a new development project featuring a youth sports complex as well as a commercial district.
This proposed development, which is situated along Halls Ridge Road and Turnpike Industrial Park Road off Route 460, covers around 250 acres. According to a map put up for public display, this project called The Ridges Sportsplex and Expo Center, will feature a variety of assets.
One asset is a Ball Field Complex with six softball fields and five baseball fields. A section dubbed the Northern Play Areas consists of a playground, dog park and multi-sports field.
Another large part of the development’s plans, the Commercial District, features retail shops, a sports-themed restaurant, pickle ball courts, an event/performance lawn, facilities for private dining and entertaining as well as a sports bar. A multi-purpose grand hall, conference center and full-service hotel will be part of this district as well.
Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Center spoke both as a mother and tourism professional during the public hearing. Having the proposed project will help encourage children and grandchildren to stay in Mercer County, plus it will bring in outside money which will help support the local arts, festivals and small businesses.
Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District, expressed his support for the project and said that a “world-class team” of architects and engineers had been brought to it.
“This could turn out to be one of the single biggest economic development projects in Mercer County in 100 years,” Swope said.
Mercer County Commissioner Gene Buckner said that ever since he became an elected official, he has tried to bring a convention center to the county. The development project could sustain itself and become an asset lasting for years.
“When we’re gone, this complex is going to be here,” he said.
During the public hearing, some residents along Halls Ridge Road shared their concerns about possible noise and how the complex could change their community. John O’Neal, executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, said that every effort would be made to try and reduce noise to make the project “as noninvasive as possible.”
Facilities like The Ridges are usually found in large metropolitan areas like Charlotte. Youth sports is a major industry that could bring a large flow of young sports teams, their families and their supports to Mercer County regularly. The complex could serve local teams, too, allowing them to play closer to home more often instead of always traveling hundreds of miles away for their games.
Such upscale facilities would not only help convince young people to stay in Mercer County they would bring in visitors to the region..
The project’s Commercial District with its multi-purpose grand hall, conference center, hotel and event/performance lawn would make it a venue for large meetings, festivals and other activities.
These events would bring even more visitors and outside revenue to Mercer County and the surrounding area. Visitors being greeted by good accommodations and good things to do get a favorable impression that not only convinces them to come again, but convinces them to make the county their new home. And maybe Mercer County and the surrounding area their business’s new home, too.
