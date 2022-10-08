Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&