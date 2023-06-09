As the smell of burning wood and hazy orange skies continues to blanket New York City because of the Canadian wildfires, citizens are forced to carry on with their day as usual, walking in the streets to go to work, walking their dogs, wearing masks to avoid inhaling toxins and even students going to school.
According to friends who live in New York, the city’s mayor isn’t doing much to reassure the community in their predicament.
Fortunately, the smoke has lessened in some parts of New York, specifically in the North East Side, though, they just hit their record for the worst air quality in New York history with alerts sent to citizens. Other states like New Jersey are also getting blanketed with the dangerous orange haze, some even claim it’s worse there than in New York. If you don’t think the sky can get orangier, it can, and it did.
Those in New Jersey immediately took photos of the bright red sun hidden by the smoke to post online and share with others. The smoke is so bad, states down south like North Carolina received air quality alerts in the North Carolina mountains and parts of Virginia, though not nearly as threatening as the state of New York. Health concerns rise as well, especially to those with underlying health issues such as breathing problems or those who are prone to heart attacks.
In Canada, concerns rise for the indigenous residents as their land burns down, having to be forced to leave the only homes they have left. Twitter quickly takes action to donate to those in need of emergency savings and native businesses in hopes of helping the native Canadians out. With tension going on with the lack of care for the indigenous people, now more than ever we have to be there for them.
Heavy debates on social media break out about whether or not this is because of climate change or not. Scientists have been keeping a close eye out on our planet’s rapid climate change for years. Events such as the wildfires in the West Coast, the arctic melting at uncontrollable speeds, and oceans rising are also believed to be the result of climate change. As firefighters risk their lives in attempts of putting out the hectic fire, those on social media have created threads to spread to those on the East Coast about safety and the do’s and don’ts.
People on the West Coast have joked on social media about how they are “used to this,” and that the East Coast is “finally understanding” what they go through. Memes have also been spreading throughout the sites, poking fun at the state of New York with pictures of the sun on fire representing the state or comparing the blocked bright, red sun to spiritual symbols. It’s interesting how this generation makes dark situations into jokes to make themselves feel better. I find that making jokes on the internet can make all of us come together instead of fighting.
As someone who drove past wildfires in California twice and witnessed the smoke sit on top of the desert mountains of Apple Valley, it is a terrifying experience having to be guided out of the dark smoke just trying to make it back home, not knowing if it will spread to your area, and witnessing people and wildlife evacuating because of the fires. It’s a shame that people have to be numb witnessing their own homes and beautiful terrain be destroyed. It shouldn’t be that way for anyone.
It’s unclear whether or not the smoke will clear out soon, however the outcry for the safety of our planet is at an all-time high. It’s important to start incorporating practices in our daily lives that will keep Mother Nature safe as best we can. To be clear I’m not saying to get rid of all electronics or find an end to technology, but turning off your TVs and lights, using natural products, eating more vegetables and limiting flying and driving — as best as possible, of course — can help.
Those online and in the real world have found a way to come together, as those who aren’t affected donate and comment encouraging words for those who posted pictures of the apocalyptic skies, while still having to continue on with their lives in hazardous terrain.
Tara Wyatt is a photographer for the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at twyatt@bdtonline.com
