Area lawmakers were busy taking a victory lap last week with regard to broadband.
They had a good reason to celebrate — as more money is flowing into West Virginia and Virginia to reach those communities that are still lacking high-speed internet. In West Virginia, $1.2 billion will be used to connect additional households. The neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia is getting $1.4 billion for broadband.
It is good news for the region. However, I would be remiss if I didn’t share the entire story with you.
Lost in all of the self-congratulatory announcements last week by our West Virginia and Virginia side politicians (both Republicans and Democrats alike) was the fact that this broadband service that is coming to the region isn’t free.
Nope. You still gotta pay for it.
Sadly, a lot of people can’t afford an additional utility bill right now thanks to still raging inflation.
Yes, prices are still exorbitantly high on food, gas and other everyday essentials. This is on top of the monthly electric, water, sewer and natural gas bills we pay.
One lawmaker who appeared to be a little surprised by a reporter’s question about the high cost of broadband, and whether or not folks here in West Virginia can actually afford the added expense, was veteran Democrat Joe Manchin.
Manchin joined U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a virtual press conference last week to announce the Mountain State’s funding award. But he was soon asked by a reporter if the broadband would be free because many people simply can’t afford the high-cost of broadband service right now.
Raimondo quickly jumped in with a response, but didn’t provide a satisfactory answer. She claimed all households would be connected — adding this was the goal of the Biden administration — but then indicated that broadband providers were expected to offer the service at a rate that was affordable. She indicated that some low-income residents may qualify for a monthly rebate, which she suggested would then make the service free.
Manchin said the capital cost of extending broadband to those in need is being absorbed by the federal investment. He added that there is “no earthly reason why anyone should be paying exorbitant prices” for broadband service.
OK. But once again, no one really provided a satisfactory answer to the valid question.
With hope, area lawmakers will come back with a better answer to this question in the weeks ahead as the focus now should turn toward making high-speed broadband affordable for everyone. Better yet, since lawmakers like giving things away for free, how about (really) free broadband for everyone?
•••
Today is Wednesday, July 5.
That means the Fourth of July is already over and summer has now reached its midpoint.
Of course, celebrating the Fourth of July on a Tuesday felt a little odd.
The all-American holiday is more enjoyable, at least in my humble opinion, when it falls on a weekend.
Sure there were plenty of fireworks yesterday evening, along with the big holiday gathering at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton, but it also felt like we had less time to enjoy all of the festivities with the Fourth hitting on a Tuesday as opposed to a Saturday or Sunday.
It is important that we celebrate America’s birthday regardless of the actual day of the week. And few will complain about having a day off from work.
I guess we have simply grown accustomed to having a long Fourth of July weekend. With it hitting on a Tuesday, you lose the traditional three-day weekend associated with the Fourth, unless, of course, you take Monday off from work as well. Then you have a four-day weekend.
•••
It is during the long and hot days of summer that we long for time to slow down. Instead it marches on.
Summer was a little slow getting started here in the mountains this year, so we can only hope that it will stick around a bit longer than normal.
Of course, Memorial Day — traditionally the unofficial start of summer — brought us a flood instead. What followed for a good three or so weeks afterward were cooler days and nights and a lot of rain.
Only now does it really feel like summer outside.
That means we should make good use of the days and weeks ahead to help make up for lost summer time.
Put the phone down, get off of social media and go outside. Now is a great time to enjoy summer in all of its humid glory.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
