In the online newspaper business, the phrase “breaking news” is reserved only for stories that rise to a certain level of importance.
For example, when two fugitives wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield were captured earlier this year by U.S. Marshals at a hotel in Delaware, it was quickly flagged as a breaking news event on the newspaper’s website, www.bdtonline.com. The breaking news story also was linked to our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Furthermore, breaking news email and text alerts also were sent out.
Other examples of a breaking news event would include a plane crash; a fatal shooting or stabbing; a natural disaster such as an earthquake, tornado or significant flooding event; a jury verdict in a high-profile criminal case; a terrorist attack such as the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001; or — in the sad case of the year 2020 — state-ordered business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
In short, it has to be something big to merit a breaking news banner.
Unfortunately, this is a simple rule that CNN and Fox News all but ignore.
If you tune in to CNN or Fox News on just about any given day, you will probably notice a breaking news banner on the bottom of the television screen for just about any story the two networks are talking about or covering.
It’s not supposed to work that way.
Every time President Joe Biden speaks it shouldn’t be breaking news. Every time a White House press briefing is held, or a Department of Defense press briefing on the war in Ukraine is held, it shouldn’t be breaking news. That is — unless a major development or announcement is made that merits a breaking news proclamation.
As someone who does a lot of the behind the scenes digital stuff here in the newsroom, I can say there are occasions when I find myself questioning whether or not to designate a local story as a breaking news event.
Sometimes I seek out the opinion of others in the newsroom to get their input into whether a story in question should be labeled as a breaking news event or not on our website and social media pages. The same goes for whether or not a local story is big enough to justify a breaking news text alert or email alert.
Sometimes the answer isn’t always easy.
There can be an occasional debate internally among us in the newsroom as to whether or not a certain story merits a breaking news text alert. And it should be noted that once you send out a text alert, you can’t undue it.
You can send a second, corrected text alert, but that’s about it. By comparison, a breaking news banner placed on a Facebook story can be removed or edited if needed. As far as Twitter goes, we normally do not place a breaking news banner on a twitter alert, particularly since you are limited to begin with on how many words you can use in a tweet. Maybe Elon Musk will correct this moving forward.
Twenty years ago or so, all of this talk about tweets and text alerts would have sounded like a foreign language to me. However, it’s now a part of our daily routine, at least on the digital side of the job.
Now, as I take a momentary pause from writing this column, I glance at the newsroom flat screen sitting on the cabinet just to the left of reporter Greg Jordan’s desk. On this particular day, our channel is on CNN. For those who might be wondering why we are watching CNN, I offer the following explanation. On any given day, we alternate between watching CNN and Fox News. Although sometimes George in sports will change the channel to ESPN at night.
On this afternoon, CNN is displaying a breaking news banner, which is followed by this headline, “Russians had no clue what was happening in Ukraine.”
OK. The war in Europe is important. No question about it. But that particular headline doesn’t constitute a breaking news banner.
For some reason, CNN thinks every headline is a breaking news event. Fox News is almost as bad.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
