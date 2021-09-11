On Tuesday, I walked into Bluefield High School with another teacher and we had to use our I.D. badges to enter the building. Another Tuesday, 20 years ago, caused that to be necessary. The terrorists might not have won on 9/11 but those varmints altered our society forever. Recently, I wanted to see a friend in a neighboring county who works at the courthouse. There were so many rules along with “do’s” and “don’ts” posted on the front door I just gave up and called them after work to say hello. The terrorist attacks started that kind of situation.
We have to carry only three ounces of liquid in any container if we fly on an airplane. We may need to stand and raise our arms for a wand to search us. We may have to take our shoes off and have them x-rayed before we can move forward. It is the world we live in, post-Twin Towers.
I suppose my age is showing. I was, it seems, in the last generation of Americans to grow up in a generally “free” country where people did what they were supposed to do and respected the rights of others. Our children – my students – have grown up in a different world. They do not know what that kind of freedom is. It could be said, and perhaps accurately, those are small prices to pay for our still wonderful lifestyle.
I number myself and you, dear reader, as among the fortunate who did not suffer first hand on the fateful sunny Tuesday when first one and then another jet crashed into the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001 while at the same time a brave band of heroes forced another plane down in a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field and prevented it from destroying the United State Capitol even as another aircraft crashed into the nearby Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Indeed, there were four airplanes – not just two – in the deadly attack on our country. The numbers are staggering in the worst sense of the word. Bold print statistics are one thing but the thousands of souls affected on 9/11 paint a more vivid picture of the devastation.
An estimated one-fifth of the U.S. population in 2001 knew someone who was hurt or killed in the attack. America had approximately 282 million citizens, making the number of close contacts almost 60 million persons. There were Daily Telegraph readers who knew some of the victims.
No doubt simply looking at a clock will trigger memories for many. The first plane crashed at 8:46 a.m. and the second at 9:02 a.m., giving thousands of employees just enough time to get to work at the Trade Center towers. It also allowed for a major portion of the country and the world to find a television that morning and watch the carnage as the first tower stood smoking for 56 minutes before it fell and the second crashed into rubble after 102 minutes. It took the huge structures approximately 12 seconds to collapse once the floors started falling.
While many, scared almost beyond belief, were scrambling out into the New York streets and desperately trying to find safety, in Washington, the Capitol with Congress in town and the White House were all being evacuated. Key legislators were spirited away to secret locations to protect the highest levels of government from being eliminated.
President George W. Bush was in Florida that morning at an elementary school and taking part in a reading lesson when the news was given to him. A delightful session turned instantly somber as Bush read a brief statement and then was whisked onto Air Force One which took off immediately to keep the Commander in Chief as safe as possible and away from any stationary target (including Washington) while the military assessed the situation.
In the days and weeks that followed, the numbers were almost overwhelming in the impact that rippled out from the devastation. Some 2,753 people died in New York. While citizens were urged to get out, get away, stay out, the brave men and women known as first responders ran into the flaming, smoking rubble, as 343 firefighters and paramedics gave their lives for others, along with 23 police officers who died. Indeed, fires smoldered for 99 days after the attack. It was not only Americans who perished but citizens from 114 other countries lost loved ones.
The giant buildings collapsed because the intense heat of the jet fuel (an estimated 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit) melted their internal skeletons. It was later estimated that 1.8 million tons of debris was removed in the $600 million cleanup and generous donations from across the country and world totaled $1.4 billion to help with various charities assisting families. More than 420,000 New Yorkers were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome.
My employee badge is truly a minuscule price to pay compared to their suffering.
God Bless America and all who live under her flag.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
