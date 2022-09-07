Do you remember the day when small, close to home, elementary schools were considered the heart of a community?
While the local school was the community’s pride and joy, the local post office was its gathering point.
The place where people not only stopped each morning to check their post office box for mail, but also to chat, socialize and even gossip with neighbors and friends.
That was back in the day when things were so much simpler.
In the strange world that we are now living in, small community elementary schools have largely been replaced by consolidated schools, often located in remote areas far from the individual communities they serve.
Gone are the days of small classrooms, and even smaller enrollments in those close to home schools.
Today, some parents are more concerned about what is being taught in the classroom as opposed to classroom size, and you can’t fault them for that. As all parents should be engaged in their childlren’s education. Sadly, that is not always the case in many households.
The same fate also befell most of the small community post offices, most of which have been closed and combined with larger facilities. The few small community post offices that remain open are now in operation for only a handful of hours each day. If you hope to buy a stamp after 11:30 a.m. at these facilities, you are largely out of luck. Most are closed by then, if not earlier.
With the rise of email, text messsaging, and Facebook friends who aren’t really friends based upon the traditional definition of friendship, those post offices that remain open are no longer gathering points for neighbors and friends to socialize.
If you want to complain about something now, just send out a nasty tweet on Twitter. Or go on a rant on Facebook where there are no grammer or spelling police to enforce what you write. But watch out for those nasty fact checkers though, who are quick to censor or ban any comment that doesn’t meet their (political) standards.
As a child, and later teen, growing up in McDowell County, our small town post office was a daily destination. You either checked the mail first thing in the morning or after school each evening to make sure nothing important was sitting in the mail box. We were post office box 16, and when I was old enough to drive, checking the post office each evening after school, and before the 5 p.m. closure time, was a priority. It was also an excuse to go for a drive, if only for a half mile or so down the road.
Today, it’s all about email and electronic payments. I can’t remember the last time I bought a money order, and even though I don’t like it, I’m paying more bills electronically now than I am by check. But don’t get me wrong. There are still a number of bills that I do pay with a check and a post office stamp each month. In other words, I still make use of the small community post office. It’s a different community now in a different county, but thankfully we do still have a small post office.
But nothing is simple anymore. Last week, when I checked my mail, I had an ugly surprise waiting for me. It wasn’t the electric bill. It was something far worse.
My post office box rent was due, and once again the price had increased.
I didn’t have my reading glasses with me, so I had to do a double take on the letter.
After carefully examining the post card, a sad reality set it — my six-month box rate was now $78.
What? A post office box now costs $78 for six months. And the cost for an entire year was like $150.
Outrageous I thought to myself. Inflation strikes again. Why isn’t anyone else complaining about this, I grumbled?
Come to think of it, why aren’t people complaining (as much) today as they were three weeks ago about inflation, high food prices and high gas prices.
Gosh. I’ve even had two or three people tell me in recent days that the cost of regular unleaded gas is now cheaper.
Cheaper? Really? Now I will concede that we are no longer paying $5 a gallon for regular unleaded, but on average we are still paying about $3.50 a gallon for regular unleaded to fill up our tanks.
How is this a good thing? Particularly considering that before the world flipped upside down back in 2020, we were paying less than $2 a gallon for regular unleaded.
So no, I wouldn’t say gas is cheap right now. And I will certainly roll me eyes at those who do make such a ridiculous statement.
Yes we live in a strange world right now. And I don’t think we are going back to normal again anytime soon.
Maybe I should complain about this on Facebook. Or send out a nasty tweet.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.