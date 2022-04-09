Something about the slant of sun this time of year shines forth magic, I think. My lawnmower does not share the sentiment, of that I am quite certain. To be completely honest, right now both mowers are still in the shop so they are getting a well-earned rest. I am the one missing them.
In his 1938 classic “Our Town” Thornton Wilder did write that one man in 10 considered it a privilege to mow his own lawn and that one line was enough (although there are many others) to warm my heart and consider his masterpiece one of my favorites. Speaking of that performance, it was quite a treat to take my cousin, Brenda down to Bluefield University on a recent evening to see the BU theatre group present a splendid performance of that wonder work.
It was quite a treat to see some former students and current friends Abigail McComas, Katherine Shumate and Josiah Hicks on stage and doing very well, thank you. Bluefield High theatre instructor Shawn Williams, who inspired their earlier performances, noted how excited Abigail was to play the part of Emily Webb, a central character.
A couple of years ago, on the day the pandemic closed West Virginia schools in mid-March, the BHS play cast was devastated as their upcoming show was halted. In fact, on the day that we went home a couple of our English classes and other groups were able to see them do their stage work. By the time we returned in full force after months of virtual and remote learning, 53 weeks had passed and many of those seniors did not get another opportunity to be on stage in front of their high school classmates.
At any rate, I had a chance to speak with my thespian standouts down at BU during a break and after the performance. They were happy to talk and glad that so many of their friends were able to be there. Another of their favorite teachers (not that I am one!) from Cumberland Road, Gail Webb, who now teaches at Bluefield University, was also able to be there on one of the earlier nights, as Abigail told me.
If you get a chance, either at the high school or collegiate level in Four Seasons Country, there are many talented drama groups giving some great performances. Many of you have no doubt also see or plan to see some of these shows. It will be well worth it.
In a related story, a group of students and instructors from Bluefield State College are working on an interesting project coordinating a series of movies at the Granada Theatre. Dr. Diane Belcher, who teaches at BSC in a class that sounds very interesting — Lessons and Innovation and Entrepreneurship — worked with Brian Tracy of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. to help market the historic downtown theatre with a series of movies designed to appeal to a broad audience.
Not only is there a fine lineup of shows coming this week but there was also a dinner showing and some other neat ideas. BSC spokesperson Jim Nelson, who was probably too busy to join the Royal Shakespeare Society in his youth but remains a wordsmith of the highest order, said that all involved in the project got to “do a little modeling on that clay of an idea.”
You may have suspected that somehow sports would rear its head and you are right. Dr. Belcher and her husband have been friends for many years, since her son, Nathan, and my daughter, Lori Anne, were students once upon a time at Graham High School.
Well, for those who recall, the 2001 GHS football team coached by the late Glynn Carlock were something to behold. There are many teams that might be in the running for the best area grid squad in history but not many could challenge the ’01 G-Men for the title of most exciting. They had over 6,000 yards in total offense although the starters seldom played more than half the games and often not that much.
For example, Paco Jones, son of Bluefield High assistant principal Don Jones, was a multi-talented performer with soft hands as a receiver and fleet feet when he ran the ball. I remember one night when Coach Carlock took Paco out of the game when he reached 115 yards rushing. Equally impressive was the fact that a couple of minutes were left in the first quarter when that happened. Oh, an another thing — Paco, like NFL star Jerry Rice, often managed to play a starting role in a football game and keep his uniform looking as good when the game ended as when it started!
However, Nathan Belcher (Dr. Belcher’s son) was yet another talented player on that thrill-a-minute GHS team and he was one of the very best at making each play count. Nathan was a good blocker, a smart player on and off the field. In the great season, Nathan caught six passes from H. T. Matthews and five of them went for touchdowns! You can imagine that Dr. Belcher will continue that family tradition of efficiency and make certain her students do their very best to help the Granada Theatre move forward in its quest to delight area audiences.
As Shakespeare said, “The play’s the thing.”
Just ask Abigail or Nathan.
