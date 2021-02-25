One of the many things we missed out on in 2020 was live musical shows and other theatrical performances. With active virus cases now decreasing locally, area event organizers are hoping to see a resumption of such events later this year.
For example, at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, officials are hoping to host a live musical performance on May 8. It’s all tentative, but the plan right now is to hold the “The Ultimate Prince Experience” on that date. The show, a review of the late artist’s music, was originally planned for last year, but had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. It it now scheduled for May 8, assuming that the pandemic eases by then and virus restrictions regulating crowd sizes are lifted.
The good news is that virus restrictions are slowly being relaxed in both West Virginia and Virginia, although mask mandates and social distancing rules are still in place.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice relaxed a number of virus restriction last week, and announced that live music performances, except for those incorporating vocals or using wind instruments, may now take place indoors, so long as the event is held in accordance with all applicable safety guidelines.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that a number of virus restrictions in the Commonwealth would be eased beginning March 1, including increasing the maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering from 10 to 25 for outdoor settings while remaining at 10 persons for indoor settings. Northam also said outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate with up to 1,000 individuals or at 30 percent capacity, whichever is lower.
Candace Wilson, executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center, said the CMC has been struggling since the onset of the pandemic, with most shows having to be delayed due to pandemic restrictions.
Revenue in 2020 was down about 80 percent from the year before, according to Wilson. She is hoping that the new federal stimulus package lawmakers are still working on will have enough money for the state to help. Wilson said donations continue to be sought as well as money for memberships, which cost from $25 to $2,000, depending on the level. The facility also remains open for rentals.
The Bluefield Arts Center’s performance theater has also been forced to cancel shows.
Julie Hurley, with the center’s theater, told the Daily Telegraph last month that several events are still on hold.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is hoping that additional funding for local entities will be included in the next round of federal funding.
Now that virus restrictions are slowly being eased, we hope to see additional concerts, theatrical performances and related shows in the near future.
It is still important to support our local venues for the performing arts.
Wouldn’t it be nice, after all, to see a live show at the Chuck Mathena Center this May?
