During one of my college classes years ago, the instructor started by handing out a test of sorts, not for a grade, but for a preliminary look into how much we knew in a certain area.
He said to read the instructions and pointed out it was a timed test and hoped we all could finish in the allotted time and still have a good score.
I started reading the few paragraphs above the test and when I thought I had enough info about the test’s simple and common sense instructions I started answering questions, wanting to finish quickly.
I did not finish first, but close, and I watched as everyone finished within the time and lowered pencils, proudly looking at the instructor.
After all eyes were on him, he said very matter-of-factly: “Every one of you failed.”
The problem was, the last line in the instructions said not to start until the instructor said to start.
Wanting to finish on time and better yet to be one of the first to finish, no one apparently read quite that far and missed that all-important line.
As they say, the devil is in the details.
It was a valuable lesson to learn and one I recognized years later in the corporate world when a new computer software system was introduced.
The people who came to help often answered questions by saying the acronym: RTFM.
That stands for Read The (naughty word) Manual. That is the best way to learn and not keep asking questions we could easily find the answer to ourselves by reading the manual.
But being a typical man, it was also a lesson I often neglected even in doing simple things like putting together one of my kids’ toys.
After several frustrating steps, I finally decided to look at the directions, always disappointed I needed to do that. I felt like a failure.
But never assume you can just do it, however macho and self-confident you may feel.
It’s like doing your homework before taking a test. I often just quickly scanned material or thought I would remember what the teacher had said. Nope. Just doesn’t work that way, if you want to get a good grade.
Or taking a class in skiing before actually strapping on the skis and heading down the beginner’s slope.
Yep, I sure made that mistake too.
I watched people ski. Gosh, I thought, how hard can it be? I don’t need to take a lesson.
Yeah, right.
I almost killed myself.
In today’s world of social media, it’s kind of the equivalent of believing everything you read or hear without actually doing a little investigation of your own.
Easiest thing in the world to do is to form an opinion, never mind the opinion is based on something that may be totally wrong.
It is easy to gossip and judge others, without the benefit of actually learning what the truth may be.
And how quickly we can jump to conclusions, and later learn how wrong we were.
What is so astounding to me these days more than ever is the willingness that many people seem to have to believe whatever they want to believe with so little effort put into trying to learn the truth by doing the research, following the directions or taking the lessons.
Yes, we are all guilty of such short cuts because it is the easiest course of action, the one that doesn’t require any time or effort, the path of least resistance. Just form opinions and judgments from sound bites and see the world through a prism of our own biases that can easily distort reality.
Whether it is reading simple directions, taking a class to learn how to do something, doing research on the best car to buy or making up our minds about an important social or political issue by thoughtful study, it is a matter of taking the time to do it.
In the end, it’s not really the devil that is in the details.
The devil is in refusing to make the effort to learn the details.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.