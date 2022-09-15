My family had Labor Day plans. My nephew was going to show off his new home and he and his girlfriend were going to have a big cookout. My sister, Karen, was going to pick up my mom in West Virginia, then I was going to drive down to Charlotte that Saturday. We’d have the cookout Sunday, then I’d drive mom and myself back to West Virginia early Monday morning. It was a routine we’ve followed for other holidays and it’s worked well.
Unfortunately, fate had other ideas.
On Monday night the week before Labor Day, I felt out of sorts and couldn’t sleep well. As the early morning hours progressed, I realized that I had felt the same way last year. When I got up, I wasn’t feeling any better and a cough was developing. I searched the internet, found a pharmacy nearby where I could get tested at a drive-through window and did it.
Well, the results soon came back. I had COVID again. Naturally, I let the office know and called my doctor. He prescribed an anti-viral medication and called around to see which pharmacy had it in stock.
One pharmacy had it, but it wasn’t as close by as the one that did my test. I had to drive down to Bluewell and back to get it, and by the time I got home, I felt as if I had driven from Charlotte and back without stopping. My second experience with COVID was proceeding exactly like my first. The simplest task was wearing me out and I was having bought of what I’ve dubbed the COVID munchies. Overall, it was like having an especially bad cold.
And I’m thanking God that my COVID experiences were only annoying rather than life threatening. The biggest causalities this time around were the Labor Day cookout and my piece of mind.
I texted Karen to let her know about the positive test. About 30 seconds later, my phone rang.
“Are you kidding me?!” she cried.
No, I wasn’t kidding. Well, it turned out that her in-laws weren’t feeling too well and likely had caught COVID, too. Naturally, the cookout was postponed. We didn’t want to risk spreading the virus around with an outing. I took my first rounds of anti-viral meds that day: three big pill twice a day, and I had a keep taking them for another four days.
I started feeling better by the third day – making breakfast didn’t leave me feeling like I had dug a ditch – and I kept taking them. I was warned a long time ago that when you start feeling better, that means it’s working. It doesn’t mean that you’re in the clear and can stop taking it. You have to see the whole prescription through to the end; otherwise, the virus could rebound and become more resistant. I wasn’t going to let that happen.
I’m not sure how I caught COVID again. It’s so contagious, it could have happened a number of ways. I might of touched something at a store and stood too long and close to somebody while I was out and about. I was determined not to share it with anybody else, so I ordered groceries online and picked them up myself. They were dropped into my car’s trunk and I was good to go.
Before I caught COVID again, I thought I was fairly safe thanks to being immunized and boosted, but these new strains can get around those vaccines. I’ll be seeing my doctor again soon, and I plan to ask about whether I should go ahead and get another booster even though I’ve had the bug a second time.
I’ll still take precautions and learn to live with the idea that COVID, like the flu, is staying with us.
I suspect that eventually, getting an annual COVID shot will go right along with annual flu shots; in other words, it will be just another part of the yearly routine.
New varieties of flu appear all the time, and the same will be true with COVID.
The pandemic bug is still with us, but we’ll beat it if we learn to keep taking commonsense precautions like washing our hands, covering our sneezes and staying home if we feel sick. The world can return to normal.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
