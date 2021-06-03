Today I’m sitting at my own desk and typing out my weekly column. When I started as a reporter more than 30 years ago, doing something like this would have meant using an electric typewriter, going to the office of my employer, the Montgomery Herald, and calling up our sister newspaper, the Fayette Tribune. Then I would have to dictate the column to anyone who was free to take it and pray he or she got it right.
My first big fire story happened only a block from our offices. A huge fire that destroyed a furniture store threatened to engulf the entire block and the offices of the Herald, too. I had to run to a Rite Aid to buy pen and paper because I couldn’t get back into my office. I used an old-fashioned camera that could have been used to photograph Abraham Lincoln if it had been any older.
Well, the picture I shot with that old camera became our lead photo on the front page. I managed to write my story in a office smelling of smoke, beat the deadline and call up the Tribune where a teenage girl took my dictation.
The next day, there was my story and it was filled with typos.
How things have changed. Now I can shoot photographs and send stories while parked alongside the highway with tractor-trailers roaring by. It’s such a change from writing stories out longhand and dictating them over the phone.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the world of work changed dramatically. In the past, whether people should be allowed to work from home was controversial, really. Supervisors were worried that they couldn’t see what employees were up to and employees argued that working from home would be faster and more efficient. I even remember a Dilbert cartoon where the pointy-haired boss was outside a house, howling into a megaphone about an employee working from home.
The pandemic turned working from home into a necessity. We started working from home in shifts to keep the number of folks in the newsroom to a minimum. I managed to set up my company laptop that first day, put my cellphone to new uses and work with other people who were working from home.
Sometimes the situations were pretty funny. I covered a federal court hearing via teleconference, and it soon became apparent that we were all first timers. The defendant was at home, the judge was in Beckley, the lawyers were at their homes or offices and I was at home. We lost contact and had technical issues, but the hearing was completed.
I think I was doing my laundry at the same time.
I soon learned that people who thought working at home would result in less productivity were wrong. I found myself working harder than ever because I was determined to be productive despite the pandemic, and I discovered that other folks were having the same experience. It was a way to defy COVID and all the lockdowns and risks.
Thanks to technology, a pandemic, flood or blizzard doesn’t shut you down completely. I know that I can keep working if snow shuts down the roads. Years ago when I was working in Princeton, a major snowstorm closed everything. I walked from my apartment to the office we had then on Thorn Street. It was almost eerie, being among the very few outdoors as the snow continued to fall. I dubbed the office Ice Station Zebra that day and managed to write a couple of stories. Today, I can just get out the company laptop, link it to my cellphone’s mobile hotspot and get to work. And do my laundry at the same time.
I won’t start working entirely from home anytime soon because actually going to the newsroom separates my work life from my private life. And I would miss face-to-face interactions with the rest of the Daily Telegraph family. The daily commute consumes gas, but it’s an opportunity to mentally prepare for the day and a chance to unwind when it’s done.
When I’m done, I’ll file the column and take care of some chores before heading for the newsroom. Years ago, I would have been driving a typewritten copy to the paper so it could be typeset and readied for print. Sometimes people wish for the good old days, but there are some good old things I could do without. Dictating a story over the telephone is one of them.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
