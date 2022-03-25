Many of us remember school days when discipline was rarely an issue.
Students generally were cooperative and paid attention and teachers did not have to constantly interrupt the class to tell students to be quiet. I have been a teacher and taking time to handle those issues is aggravating, time-consuming and grossly unfair to students who are paying attention and want to learn.
I think it was once a combination of stricter parenting, consistent discipline measures at home and at school, and the overriding principle of being in school to learn that accounted for a basic lack of discipline problems.
Parents, teachers and administrators were in charge, and the students knew it, and respected it.
I am not advocating for this type of punishment at all, but I have to be honest about it.
One of the discipline measures used was the paddle.
Yep, students who stepped over certain lines, and that included a pattern of disrupting classes, got their butts whacked. Not only did parents approve of corporal punishment, students also usually faced more discipline at home.
This may seem alien and totally unacceptable to most parents, and students, now, but the truth is, corporal punishment, and the threat of it, did tend to work.
Again, I’m just being honest about it based on my own personal experiences not only attending a school for 12 years where it was an option, but also teaching high school in South Carolina during the waning days of corporal punishment in public schools.
Most students dreaded the thought of getting paddled.
And for good reason, and here’s an example from when I was teaching.
I had one student, a 19-year-old senior, who was a bit of a troublemaker and not easy to tolerate in class.
I tried everything I knew to keep his attention and divert him from disrupting class. writing him up, talking with the guidance counselor. But nothing seemed to work and it reached the point his disruptions were intolerable.
So one day I motioned for him to follow me to the door. From the look on my face, he knew what was coming. He had pushed the limits too far, and pushed me too far because I actually liked him.
We walked to the office of the assistant principal, a very large man who students generally steered away from. He was the school’s designated discipinarian, and for good reason.
He was looming large in the doorway to his office when he saw us coming. We went inside and I had a chat with him as the student waited in the hall. The conversation was brief and he quickly understood that it was time to use a form of discipline that had already been banned in many parts of the country.
The assistant principal reached behind his desk and pulled out a long wooden paddle, nicely decorated with smiley faces.
Yes. Face the wall. Lean forward. Put your hands flat against the wall. And have a nice day.
Needless to say, the student had no smirk on his face. He had a look of dread.
Three licks were coming, as the paddle was held with both hands and moved with quite a force, the impact almost lifting the student’s feet off the floor.
Yep. They were hard licks. They were meant to be.
After it was over, the assistant principal looked at him and said very calmly, “Next time, it will be five.”
There was no next time. I never had a moment of unpleasantness with him again. He actually became a very good student.
And when I was in school for 12 years at Oakvale, paddlings were always ready if needed, which they usually were not. Spankings at home, often with a “switch” were always looming as well.
I generally do not think corporal punishment should be used in school or at home. Other disciplinary measures can be very effective for most kids, if they are appropriate and consistent.
With my own children, I rarely did more than smacks on the butt with my hand and the only time I used a belt was when my oldest son was 5. I felt absolutely horrible, and it never happened again. To this day, I regret it. I don’t think using a belt is legal now, and it shouldn’t be. Angry parents can be unintentionally too aggressive.
But having received a bunch of switchings myself growing up, I never had to see a therapist about it.
The bottom line is, the most important thing at school is to have teachers who care and at home to have parents who love.
That’s what made the difference, even if corporal punishment was used. It still makes the difference.
