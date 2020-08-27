As the debate over voting by mail continues in Washington, West Virginia’s top election official is actively encouraging another alternative. Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, is hoping more residents of the Mountain State will make use of online absentee voting.
West Virginia was the first state in the nation to offer residents the opportunity to apply for an absentee ballot online, and more than 7,000 voters have already made use of the new portal (govotewv.com). Warner said not only does the online option make it easier for residents who choose to vote absentee to receive a ballot, but it also removes some of the “human touch” in the process, which is often where mistakes are made. He says he is “very confident” in the integrity of the online process.
Those who apply for an absentee ballot online should start receiving the forms after Sept. 18. The online portal was launched on August 11.
When the website is used, step-by-step instructions are provided, including how to input all of one’s necessary information. When all of the information is provided, including a finger signature, which Warner says is about 99 percent accurate, it is sent to the county clerk’s office and the voter receives a confirmation email that the application has been filed.
Warner said the electronic application process saves local county clerks’ offices a lot of time and reduces the chance of human error.
“County clerks (and office personnel) now have to type in all the information,” Warner told the Daily Telegraph last week. “It’s very time-consuming.”
Of course, not everyone is internet savvy, and some may be hesitant to submit personal information online. We understand that, and so does Warner. He is quick to point out that residents can continue to apply for an absentee ballot in person through their county clerk’s office if they choose to do so.
While no one knows what the fall months will bring, Warner says all steps will be taken to ensure that voters who choose to cast a ballot in person at their local polling precinct will be able to safely to do so. He says precautions will be taken at polls related to all pandemic requirements, including sanitization, mask wearing, social distancing and occupancy limitations.
“We haven’t removed any options,” Warner said. “We’ve simply added one more, an electronic option.”
With the pandemic still raging, there is certainly nothing wrong with having more options available when it comes to the ability to vote. Those individuals who are worried about casting a ballot in person at their local polling precinct this fall may want to give the online option ample consideration.
