A song I recently heard on the radio got me thinking about how our daily routines have changed here in the newsroom since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic back in mid March.
It was a classic song from R.E.M. that was playing on a local radio station. You probably know the song I’m talking about. First released in 1987, it has a rather lengthy title. “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” gained renewed popularity in 1996 with the release of the motion picture “Independence Day.” And now the song has gained renewed popularity in 2020 thanks to the global pandemic.
Of course, it’s not the end of the world. But on some days it kind of feels like it.
The song got me thinking about how we are doing things differently at work nowadays.
At the onset of the pandemic, and those stressful weeks that followed, the first person in the newsroom each morning (and normally that was me) had a very specific task. Sooner than later, we or I had to check the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Virginia Department of Health websites to track local virus case numbers and related pandemic data.
We started with only a few virus cases back in March and early April. I remember Editor Samantha Perry calling me at home to inform me of the first COVID-19 case in Mercer County. I will admit it wasn’t a phone call I was expecting to get. I certainly didn’t think the virus would end up in the deep south coalfield counties.
Then we got another virus case. And then another. And then two more. And so on until we had reached unlucky number 13. Each day as those numbers were updated on their respective state websites, we proceeded to write additional stories detailing the rise in local virus cases.
We watched Tazewell climb to nine cases, Mercer and McDowell to six cases each (and then seven for Monroe) and marveled over how rural Bland County was able to remain virus free throughout the pandemic. It didn’t. Bland County is currently up to 22 cases. Mercer County is currently standing at 214 cases with 13 deaths. All of the deaths occurred at the Princeton Health Care Center. Buchanan County, Va., also reported its first COVID-19 related death Tuesday.
I’ve been checking those two websites now for about four months. First thing in the morning and again at 5 p.m. each evening. I will admit. Things are a lot worse now for the deep south coalfield counties than it was back in March and April. Back then the plague was largely confined to the big cities like New York and California. Now it is striking rural America.
The question we are now faced with is how many local virus cases and deaths will we end up with before the pandemic is finally over? And when will the pandemic actually end?
At the moment, our local virus numbers still appear to be on an upward trajectory. That’s not good.
Of course, it is the year 2020. So it is probably a good idea not to assume that things are automatically going to get better. Who knows what tomorrow will bring?
But I do look forward to a future — whether it is a month from now or a year from now — when I will no longer have to monitor local COVID-19 numbers. I’m confident that this future will come. Perhaps it will be sooner than later.
Going back to that old classic from R.E.M., it might, in fact, be the end of our old normal. The end of handshakes. Probably? The end of giant crowds of people — I’m talking hundreds or thousands of folks crowded together inside of a gymnasium or sports arena for an indoor sporting event or concert — well that’s not going to happen again at least for a few more months. Crowd sizes will continue to be limited for the time being. And that all-too familiar term that we now know as “social distancing” will stay with us for a little while longer.
Then you have that continued threat of a possible second wave of the virus later this fall or winter. Yep, this is still the first wave, in case you were wondering. Not to mention the possibility of more riots and protests. So 2020 likely has a few more surprises waiting for us.
It’s all enough to make a person really long for the year 2019. Those were certainly the days.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
