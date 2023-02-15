A lot of people have been talking lately about all of the unidentified objects that the Pentagon has been shooting out of the sky.
It all started with the infamous high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that traveled across much of the country before President Joe Biden finally gave the order to shoot it down. Then at least three other unidentified objects were shot down from the sky in recent days. White House officials say those objects were traveling at such a low-altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic.
An Associated Press report Monday said the three most recent objects differed in size, maneuverability and other characteristics from the surveillance balloon shot down Feb. 4 off the South Carolina coast. But what are these mysterious objects and where did they come from?
Now, on the day of this particular writing, I will also admit that I began my morning by responding to text messages from a relative, who was asking about the “aliens” we are shooting out of the sky.
I assured her they were not aliens.
And, as far as I know, the Chinese spy balloon never made it to West Virginia. So there is nothing to worry about. We are safe in the mountains, at least for now.
Once again, at the time of this writing, I’m also looking at a headline on the Fox News website that reads, “Alien anxiety: White House addresses fear that objects shot down are extraterrestrial.”
Good grief. It’s going to be one of those days, I tell myself.
It seems a lot of folks out there think the “unidentified objects” are aliens. Why?
Has the nation’s collective IQ level dropped again? Wasn’t all of the craziness of 2020 enough? Now we have to start talking about aliens as well?
I should also note, approximately 10 seconds after finishing the above paragraph, the “X-Files” soundtrack is briefly played by — once again, Fox News — only this time on the flat-screen television in our newsroom.
Yep. They are doing another story on the mysterious objects. I guess someone at Fox decided to go ahead and fan the UFO flames by playing the theme song of the “X-Files.”
“Fox News is playing the X-Files theme song, did you hear that?,” Editor Samantha Perry bellows out of her office.
She has the television in her office on too.
I respond “yes.” I heard that.
Yep. Alien mania is apparently running wild.
Back in the day, when television used to be an enjoyable medium free of politics and social issues, the “X-Files” was one of my favorite shows.
Sure, the “X-Files” was basically a “monster of the week” series, but it also featured a long-running narrative focused on aliens and UFOs. The main character, Mulder, witnessed his sister being abducted by aliens, and somehow the evil Cigarette Smoking Man was involved. Or was it all a vast government conspiracy? Due its popularity, the show ended up going on for far too long. Eventually, the aliens (or once again was it the government?) abducted and experimented on Mulder, and things got even murkier from there.
Two big screen “X-Files” movies also were made. The first one was a commercial hit, and the second one was more or less a box-office bomb — probably because it didn’t involve aliens. The first movie, by the way, was all about the aliens. The second movie was a poor attempt at the old Frankenstein narrative. And flying saucers were nowhere to be found in that second movie.
Back to the real world.
I find it funny how we went from a Chinese spy balloon last week to talk about aliens and UFOs this week.
That seems like a bit of a stretch to me.
But, when White House officials and national news media representatives use the term “unidentified object,” I can see how it is easy for some to jump to the conclusion that these objects are somehow other earthly visitors.
Personally, I’m fairly confident that there is a logical explanation for all of this.
And the truth is out there. I’m sure. Even if our friends in Washington are being somewhat evasive with their answers regarding these “unidentified objects” of recent days.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
