The most anticipated concert I ever attended was at the West Virginia State Fair.
I had seen some big names before that, including Bob Dylan, who was my all-time favorite, and I was excited for that concert as well.
But for the State Fair concert, well, this was different, reaching a level of excitement beyond what I thought was possible.
I bought tickets early, knowing the place would be packed, and it was. Grandstand full. We had seats on the track, not far from the stage. Expensive, yes, but what is money if not to use for times like that.
When the concert was ready to begin, you could literally feel the excitement in the air like the emotions were manifested in a fog of joy.
And when he walked out on the stage, the place erupted.
Yep, this was “The Man in Black,” the legendary Johnny Cash.
At the time, he was in his 60s and already showed a face that reflected a life lived, both well and not so well. Alcohol, drugs, travels and tribulations. Johnny Cash was a man who had, as in the song that first made Hank Snow famous, “been everywhere, man.”
So I expected his voice to not exactly be what it once was. Of course, I didn’t care. A quarter of Johnny Cash is better than a full dose of anyone else.
But when he said, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash” and belted out “Folsom Prison Blues,” holy cow! His voice was as powerful and mesmerizing than ever.
His wife, June Carter, was also in the show as well as George Jones. A gold mine of talent.
I recalled this concert recently when I saw the Johnny Cash Now tribute show is coming to the Granada Theater on March 18. The singer is Gray Sartin from Alabama. I visited his website and listened to him, and he is good, complete with the looks (somewhat) and mannerisms. Certainly well worth seeing.
And I am sure he will sing all the Cash classics.
Well, about every song Cash sang was a classic simply because of his voice and talent.
I am not a fan of contemporary country music at all (Cash crossed all genre lines). Most songs sound alike to me and boring. Too Nashvillized, complete with cowboy boots and hats.
But the older country music singers were very different. They were more in line with the singer/songwriter who wrote about their life experiences, and did so in a way that was genuine, from the heart.
And their accents were genuine as well.
In other words, they were who they were. Johnny Cash was arrested several times and spent a few nights in jail over the years. He spent time in drug rehab, more than once.
When he sang a gospel song, you could feel his convictions.
When he sang about the plight of Native Americans, you knew his caring was real.
When he sang about love, well, maybe this statement he made at his last public performance in 2003 sums it up best:
“The spirit of June Carter overshadows me tonight with the love she had for me and the love I have for her. We connect somewhere between here and Heaven. She came down for a short visit, I guess, from Heaven to visit with me tonight to give me courage and inspiration like she always has. She’s never been one for me except courage and inspiration. I thank God for June Carter. I love her with all my heart.”
Carter had died in May 2003 and Cash died in September 2003.
And I urge everyone to see a video of Cash singing one of his final songs, “Hurt.”
It sums up so many things about his life, and all our lives.
I was very fortunate to see him and his wife in concert, memories I cherish.
When they are on stage, it really was like being with two people who loved each other, and loved the audience as well.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.