I wrote a couple of years ago about UFOs after a rash of sightings was reported by pilots, but now that an official response has been released by the federal government related to more recent sightings it’s a topic that should be revisited.
My previous column referred to UFOs in the late 1980s in this area. They were numerous and spawned a book by a Wytheville man, Danny Gordon, called “Don’t Look Up.”
Strange phenomena included a gathering of lights over Angel’s Rest Mountain in Pearisburg, an unknown aircraft that made little noise hovered in a Bland County valley and then took off suddenly with just a “whoosh,” and cigar-sharped aircraft flying through Tazewell County valleys.
Other sightings of strange aircraft were reported in Wythe County.
Gordon also said he was visited by “men in black” and there was a secret search of his home.
If I recall correctly, I also read years later that many of the UFOs sighted were actually military aircraft being tested that were still basically top secret, like the cruise missile and Apache helicopter.
Although I was living in this area during that time I never saw a UFO, but I, like about everybody else, kept an eye to the night sky.
I also did a little research and learned more about the 1947 Roswell, N.M., incident as well as others, some convinced the government was keeping a secret file on UFOs. That speculation, of course, found root in popular culture with the TV series “The X-Files.”
Well, apparently there are no secret government files.
Many of us have also read books like “Chariots of the Gods” by Erich von Daniken about ancient aliens visiting earth and actually introducing advancements for humans.
But the truth is, as far as we know, no credible evidence exists of life forms or spacecraft from other planets visiting earth, or even communicating with us.
The recent report from the government verified that, despite sightings of aircraft that seemed to defy any logical explanation, there is simply no evidence any of them were aliens or related to aliens.
It was a matter of just admitting that no one really knows what they were, but the assumption is they were some sort of earthly phenomena.
That makes sense to me and it stands to reason there is some logical explanation we have yet to find.
Think about it.
Doesn’t is also make sense that if intelligent life does exist elsewhere in the universe, and it certainly may, some sort of communication would come well before any visitations.
Like in the Jodi Foster movie “Contact,” where transmissions were picked up from another planet, but even those transmissions ultimately proved to be a mystery considering the journey she took in a spacecraft built to the aliens’ specifications.
We humans cannot even comprehend the vastness of the universe and it may very well have diverse civilizations like the ones the TV series “Star Trek” explored.
Good gosh, we still don’t understand countless details about our own planet or our own bodies, especially our brains.
If you tried to explain electricity or radar waves to even the smartest person a few hundred years ago, well, you would probably have been described as a bit loony.
In fact, I remember the old comic strip series, Dick Tracy. The detective wore a watch that he could use for face-to-face communication.
Sure, I remember thinking, as if that could ever happen.
Well, it did of course, as did computers and eventually cramming a computer into a very small device, which at one time was unthinkable.
The more we learn about everything, the more we realize how little we actually do know.
Our own limitations should give us a huge sense of humility.
But they also should give us a determination to try to learn as much as we can, and understand, create and progress.
And try to have fun doing it. God made us, and gave us the capacity to do all of this.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.