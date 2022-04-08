For anyone who wants to run in the “Varmint” half-marathon in Burke’s Garden in June, if you haven’t already been training for some time, well, you are probably too late.
Yep, 13.1 miles is a long way to run. Many would question the sanity of running that far anyway, unless you were being chased and running for your life.
But why climb to the stop of a steep mountain? Because of the payoff in meeting a challenge and a seeing nature’s beauty.
Running has payoffs as well, mentally and physically of course, for anyone who is motivated and blessed with the ability to do it.
I have told my story about the Varmint before, and the lessons learned, so the experience did have a big impact on me, although after doing two half-marathons I decided I had learned enough and accomplished enough with that ambition.
Running for me is not easy. I don’t have the body type for it, so I stick to much shorter distances now.
And I can’t remember what possessed me to do it, but I decided years ago when I lived in Tazewell County that I wanted to try my hand, or feet I guess, at long-distance running.
Rather than run my usual one to two miles, I started pushing it up, trying to reach three and see how far beyond that I could go. Running is hard work for me so it was not easy.
In fact, I thought I would never reach five miles. But oddly enough, once I did, more miles came a lot easier.
Around that time some runners in the county organized a run at Burke’s Garden, named “the Varmint,” after a wily coyote that once roamed “God’s Thumbprint,” as the bowl-shaped area is called.
The area is a beautiful place so I decided that, by gosh, I was going to run it.
Training to run that far is like, well, training to do about anything. Practice, practice and more practice. Pushing yourself as hard as you can, and as often as you can. Eventually, I was routinely running eight to 10 miles, and and an occasional 10 to 12.
During that time, I lost a few pounds and didn’t have much fat on my body. Of course, everyone who had not seen me for awhile would always say, “You are too skinny. Are you sick?” I never heard a compliment. Not one.
But I was finally ready for that big day, in early June, for the inaugural Varmint.
Since I knew my limitations in speed, my goal was to run it in two hours. I would time myself on 10-mile runs mostly and thought it was a reasonable goal. Up until the run itself, I had only done 13 miles once, but it was on a day I didn’t feel well, so the time was not recorded and I even walked a bit of the way.
Several runners I knew were in it as well and I told everyone my goal as far as time was concerned, but I also added a caveat to that. I would just be happy to finish.
I was very glad I added that caveat.
Pacing is crucial in running as in any area of life. You have to have a steady, realistic way of doing things if you want to accomplish anything.
But also in life as well, we are often too influenced by those around us or by our own egos, often both, that we have a puffed up view of ourselves..
I ran about the same speed as probably about half the field at first, and I remember passing a young couple running together who were going at a very slow pace.
Gosh, I thought, it will take them all day to finish.
Well, as you can probably guess, during the last three absolutely grueling miles, they happily ran past me, at the same pace they started.
I could barely move at that point since an uphill stretch right before the end of the race zapped me.
As I was going up that hill, a lady driving a truck went by and threw out T-shirts to runners, promoting a restaurant in Tazewell that served alligator. I don’t remember the name of it, but for some reason that inspired me to step up my pace and finish the race.
It was a happy moment crossing the finish line, even when I looked around the saw all of the runners I knew milling around, relaxing as if they had finished well before me.
My time was two hours and 20 minutes, I think. Far from my goal, but I did not care.
In fact, one of my co-workers, Millie Keene, who had never been a runner at all and trained for a relatively short period of time, beat me by a long shot. But she was nice enough not to rub it in.
I sure learned that regardless of how hard training is, we don’t usually train enough to accomplish the rather unrealistic goals we can set for ourselves.
Being as realistic as possible is often difficult because it may not fit into our vision of how things should be, and that is true for everything.
Most of us were taught at a young age that you should be cautious about trying to impose your own will because, in the end, it is God’s will that is done, even if we may not like it.
When I finished that half-marathon, or any run or workout for that matter, I always thank God I survived, and it must have somehow fit into a plan far beyond my scope of understanding.
