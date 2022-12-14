On this particular morning during the commute into work, I’m reminded of an old saying.
It goes something along the lines of “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Here I am, so many years removed from my early days in McDowell County, still driving U.S. Route 52.
I’m reminded of a phrase a former co-worker used about this road many years ago. She called it “the highway that time forgot.”
That is an appropriate title, at least in my humble opinion.
On this particular morning, U.S. Route 52 presents renewed challenges for all of the wrong reasons.
First, I notice that a roll of some kind of metal wiring or something is sitting in the middle of the highway. So I have to slow down to avoid it. Thankfully, on this particular morning commute, there is no one closely tailgating me from behind.
Then, just a short distance up the road, I spot a deer carcass along the side of the highway. Isn’t the Department of Highways supposed to remove dead deer along the side of the road? I understand the state of Virginia does, so surely West Virginia does the same? Right?
Of course, it is December, so I naturally come across an ice patch next — or in this particular case multiple patches of ice — on U.S. Route 52.
Along one section of the road, the ice patch is so large I find myself slowing down once again just to play it safe.
Once a measurable snowfall occurs, the roadway becomes even more treacherous.
What can I say? U.S. Route 52 has been a part of my life for so many years now.
As a child growing up in McDowell County, Mom took us to Bluefield each weekend along U.S. Route 52.
When I was old enough to drive, I started traveling Route 52 myself to Bluefield and beyond.
Once I was in college, and finally came across an old vehicle, I drove myself from McDowell County to Mercer County and back on a regular basis.
I no longer live in McDowell County, but it’s still hard to avoid Route 52. It is the quickest route to work, although it is also wiser during periods of inclement weather to take the longer route to work through Virginia. There are fewer mountains that way but more red lights. So that is the trade off for the safer commute to and from work.
•••
History, as they also say, has a nasty habit of repeating itself.
Years ago, during the long eight-year tenure of the Obama administration, billions upon billions of dollars in cash were promised to the states for shovel-ready economic development and infrastructure projects.
We had an urgent shovel ready project waiting to be funded. It was and is called the King Coal Highway, also known as the future Interstate 73,74,75 — also known as the long promised roadway that would provide an alternative, safer route of travel for those good folks who frequent Route 52 on a regular basis.
Of course, billions upon billions of dollars were squandered across the country for all kinds of green-energy projects during the Obama administration years. Not a penny was earmarked for the King Coal Highway, or even the Coalfields Expressway, which is another four-lane corridor of great importance for the region.
Flash forward to 2021. There was much pomp and celebration among Democrats — and a few Republicans, too — in Washington over the passage of the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill. Once again billions upon billions of dollars — no, wait a second, make that trillions upon trillions of dollars — were supposed to be coming to build roads, bridges and broadband (and a bunch of green energy projects, too). Or so we were told.
So here we are on the verge of entering 2023, and not a single word has been whispered to date about funding for another segment of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County. Where are all of those trillions upon trillions of dollars going to? Why can’t any of that funding be used to create additional segments of the King Coal Highway in southern West Virginia.
Is there any greater infrastructure need out there than the construction of the King Coal Highway?
Can someone in Washington please answer this question?
Because I’m tired of driving U.S. Route 52.
We need the modern, four-lane replacement highway, that was promised to us so many years ago.
So where is the funding to build additional segments of the King Coal Highway?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.