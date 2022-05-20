My dad taught me a lot while I was growing up. One particular lesson I learned was this one: building any kind of road isn’t easy or quick.
Dad worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways, and he was one of the chief design engineers when he retired. He joined the department about the time work started on the interstate highway system and retired just about the time the last of it was finished.
One thing I learned is that the mathematics that go into designing a highway are mind boggling to the mathematically inept, like me. The cost of constructing a highway is even more mind boggling.
I remember one good example. Years ago, a couple asked me to do a story about how their neighborhood needed a better road. Well, I went up there, and it was a single-lane road that led up to about five houses. The husband said that a bulldozer could come up the hillside and create a new road without any trouble. Clear a roadway and pave it.
That didn’t sound right.
I called dad that evening, described the situation and the couple’s solution. He said they were wanting a project that could cost at least a million dollars. Being a highway engineer, he had seen plenty of people coming to him with ideas that wouldn’t work. One favorite story was about this foreign guy who wanted the state to build a road up to a hilltop bulldozed flat by strip mining.
Dad checked out the situation and quickly realized that building a road would shave away about half that hill. This would have left little land for development. The news wasn’t well received. He squinted at dad.
“You highway engineer?” the guy asked.
Dad said yes.
“Build road!”
The guy just walked away. and that road was never built.
Those stories prepared me last Friday when Gov. Jim Justice came to Welch and announced that he had approved a $147.6 million bid for the Coalfields Expressway. It’s a highway that will link McDowell County and other parts of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Those millions will pay for a 5.12-mile section of highway from Welch to WV 16.
My commutes to and from work are longer than 5.12 miles. That sounds like a lot of money for a short strip of highway, and it is; however, that figure sounds right. The project includes two ramps and two bridges. and making space for that 5.12 miles of highway will require more than 16 million yards of excavation.
That’s a lot of ground and rock to move. We’re talking about lots of bulldozers and other equipment laboring for months along with trucks, and I’ll bet there will be blasting, too. Figure up the personnel costs and the millions of dollars add up fast.
Building that over 5 miles of highway won’t be easy, and while it might not sound like much, the fact it’s getting under construction means that a modern highway is finally reaching into McDowell County. Traveling Route 52 isn’t one of my favorite things to do. I don’t think engineers had today’s tractor-trailers in mind when they designed that two-lane road years ago. I’ve seen trucks hauling huge pieces of mining equipment and other cargo get hung up in downtown Bluefield because they had to navigate city streets just to reach the Easley Bridge and Route 52.
Yes, dad taught me that building highways is complicated, time consuming and costly. The Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway won’t be quick and easy projects. In this age when speed is expected and impatience is common, waiting years for new infrastructure is frustrating. If we all remain patient, we’ll see years of work become quick trips down modern highways. Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
