I must admit I was taken aback by the two published “letters to the editor” on Friday, April 16. I hope I am allowed to make a few comments without incurring too much vitriol, something both letter writers dispensed plenty toward those dang Democrats.
May I suggest that if choosing to write a letter about promulgating falsehoods; try to edit your material to remove as much misinformation as possible? Here’s one example from the letter that proclaimed a false statement was pushed by Democrats: “Trump’s tax cuts only benefited the rich 1 percent of the population.” In reality, Democrats acknowledged that more than 80 cents of every tax cut dollar went to the wealthy and corporations, while less than 20 cents of every dollar went to the rest of us. I hope you can discern the difference in your statement and the facts.
The second published letter writer that day stated, “Lax election laws disenfranchise the majority. When more people vote in a district than are registered something is terribly wrong.” I can only respond that after dozens of lost court battles, multiple recounts, investigations of endless false accusations and lies about voter fraud, Republicans and Democrats stood by their state’s election managers when they proclaimed emphatically the last election was the most secure in our history. The “Big Lie” is there was systemic voter fraud and the election was stolen. In any other time in our history, everyone would have applauded the interest in the election and the huge voter turnout.
So in the tradition of Jim Crow laws and literacy tests for voting rights of an era long ago, I have concocted a new voting test to determine an American’s right to cast a ballot, the “Lunacy Test.”
1. If you believed that Hillary Clinton was running a child pornography ring from the basement of a pizza parlor, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
2. If you believe that peaceful protests suggests you have the right to loot, steal and burn down property, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
3. If you participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, you don’t deserve to vote.
4. If you agree with Tucker Carlson that the mob that stormed the Capitol was only armed with great ideas about the Constitution, first you should apologize to all of the injured, maimed and dead Capitol police officers and their families, then you should be stripped of your right to vote.
5. If you believe Alexandria Ocasio Cortez or Rashida Tlaib represents the majority of Democrats; or Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the majority of Republicans, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
6. If you are a member of Qanon, or support their ridiculous conspiracy theories, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
7. If you aren’t alarmed by more than 45 mass shootings in our country in a month’s time, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
8. If you are a member of any hate group, maybe you shouldn’t be allowed to vote.
9. If you continue to support Donald Trump after it was revealed he paid hush money to keep his extra-marital affairs secret before the 2016 election, and after hearing the tape about Trump grabbing women by their *** ,but condemned Governor Cuomo for his alleged sexual misconduct while keeping quiet about Florida representative Matt Gaetz’s sexual allegations against him, you should consider that party affiliation doesn’t create or prevent evil, and learn to vote for morals of the person over political party.
Now that we’ve eliminated all of those voters, there is no need for mail-in ballots, long lines on Election Day and anyone being arrested for handing out a bottle of water while waiting to vote.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
