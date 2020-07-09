This is to the three-hundred-and-seventy-some healthcare professionals that lost their jobs at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. And to the citizens of the two Bluefields.
I have worked in healthcare for almost forty years. I have been employed by some of the most incredible healthcare systems up and down the East Coast from Lewiston/Auburn, Maine to West Palm Beach, Florida. I actually started out my career at Bluefield Community Hospital. The quality of care was excellent.
In my opinion, what has happened to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and St. Luke’s Hospital should make every current and past citizen of the two Bluefields extremely angry. We entrusted our healthcare facilities, in my opinion, to a group of individuals that quite frankly took us to the cleaners, and, the sad thing is, we are still giving these individuals our business and taking their advice on what is best for the citizens of the two Bluefields.
To all the unemployed BRMC healthcare workers, I know you are worried. Don’t be. There are awesome communities outside of this area that will simply treasure you and your families for moving to their city or town. *This is what working-class Bluefielders have done for generations – make other American’s hometowns great.
To current citizens of the two Bluefields, in my opinion, it is quite obvious that our health and possibly our survival is not even a priority in the two Bluefields. *Move. Whatever you decide, please do not entrust your life to any urgent care or free standing ER.
Maybe we should buy another golf course…
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
