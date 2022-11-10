Regardless of which political party ultimately controls Congress, one thing is certain. It was another red wave Tuesday night in West Virginia.
Republicans not only maintained their super majority status in the House and Senate, but they also strengthened their numbers. Republicans gained another 10 seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates, including the 36th District Delegate seat in McDowell County where Republican Anita Hall defeated incumbent Democrat Ed Evans.
On the Senate side of the West Virginia Legislature, Republicans picked up at least another four seats, and possibly more. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press had called eight Senate races for the GOP. Senate Republicans will now likely hold 30 of the chamber’s 34 seats.
Locally, incumbent West Virginia House Republicans Marty Gearheart, Joe Ellington and Doug Smith were all re-elected in Mercer County, turning back challenges from Democrats Skip Crane and Tina Russell.
In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard also defeated Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
On the federal level, incumbent Republicans Carol Miller and Alex Mooney also cruised to easy U.S. House victories.
The biggest surprise in West Virginia was the resounding defeat of all four proposed constitutional amendments.
The defeat of Amendment 2, in particular, was somewhat surprising — as it proposed, but never actually guaranteed, the removal of the car tax that citizens of the Mountain State pay each year.
There were a number of problems with the constitutional amendment from the beginning. For example, the Senate plan to compensate for lost revenue from the removal of the car tax was largely dependent upon the Mountain State having a continued state surplus for years to come. But no one has a crystal ball capable of making such a guarantee.
Furthermore, Republican Gov. Jim Justice clashed with his own political party over Amendments 2, and traveled across the state to campaign against the measure. Amendment 4 also was controversial as it would have given state lawmakers greater control over decisions made by the state Department of Education.
While Justice campaigned non-stop against Amendment 2, the Republican leadership in the House and Senate did little to promote the four amendments. As a result, the only person voters actually heard from was Justice.
Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the rift between Justice and the Republican super majority grows, or if the two can put their differences aside and work together again for the betterment of the state.
Despite the defeat of the four constitutional amendments, it was still a big night for Republicans in West Virginia, who dominated across the ballot.
To all of the winners, we say congratulations. Of course, the job ahead won’t be easy, as we still face a number of challenges here in the Mountain State that demand immediate attention. We urge all lawmakers to put their political differences aside and find a way to work together for the betterment of our region.
