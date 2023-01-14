“Relationship (n): the way in which two or more concepts, objects or people are connected, or the state of being connected” is the definition found in the Oxford Languages Dictionary. When in doubt about words the good old dictionary is often the best and most reliable source. As an old (but not necessarily good) person, I for one still prefer to hold the actual, physical book in my hand. Unless there is no other way, I still prefer NOT to “Google” the answer to every question under the sun.
However, relationship is how we started and what we should stick to. Now, as a high school teacher with over 40 years experience, I can attest that for many teens, the idea of a relationship is one of the most important aspects of life. Often, it comes in ‘way ahead of making the honor roll or what bus one rides or anything similar. To be honest, I am not quite certain if riding the bus is much of an issue anymore. It seems to be that Moms and Dads or grandparents take almost all the kids to school now. I would guess school boards across the land could save loads of money by discontinuing a great majority of school bus routes if the enormously long lines of personal vehicles dropping children off at the door is any indication. Does anyone actually ride the old yellow coach these days?
Buses used to be a way for relationships to form. Students from far away often had time to find special friends and bond on those trips from school to home and back. With a 180-day school year, there would be plenty of time to develop a partnership of sorts. Naturally, the extra-curricular (don’t let your thoughts stray!) events such as ball games, band competitions, club activities, cheerleading, etc., with trips of maybe hours or more either at night or one weekends often proved to be times when the young’uns became closer than ever before.
Relationships are not quite the same, though, in my not-too-careful observation. It has not been that many years since a high schooler, for example, would give a class ring to the “significant other.” Remember when the boy’s ring, usually larger, would provide the girl an opportunity to use yarn or tape to build it up and make it wearable? On the other hand — pun intended — if the girl exchanged a ring, the guy would often wear it on his pinky finger. Either way, the public declaration of going steady had been made and everyone knew that the relationship had moved to a more serious level.
What I have seen, I think, is that is changing. I am not too sure that many students wear class rings these days. They may order them but not necessarily wear them. It could be the expense — when I got a ring as a junior it was truly special with real gold, my name inside, a big stone with a letter inscribed in the center, symbols on either side with school activities included as well as the school name and year of graduation. For all that, the cost was $32.
Not long ago, when I described that ring to one of my students, they said in today’s market that might cost $400 or more! So, the going steady thing might not be a big deal these days and relationships could, like the times, be a-changing. Perhaps lots of relationships are to be preferred rather than small numbers and maybe that is an improvement. Could be a community issue, as well, since most everyone seems to travel more these days and meet more people in a greater variety of places. Maybe the boy down the block does not always fall for the girl who is a neighbor as often happened in the “old days.”
Social issues probably play a role, as well.
For instance, a generation or two ago, find a steady date, moving on to engagement and then marriage was virtually a given, especially here in the rural, traditional coal fields. It was just what people did, as in Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boys,” when the statement was made that so-and-so was born to be a coal miner and marry a girl from the same town who was destined to be a coal miner’s wife. Tradition was a big deal.
Since then, we have moved on to television, cable, satellite, transistor, computer, Internet, cell phone and all manner of social media contacts.
It may be that young people now connect with the world and not just the neighbor. Unlike Emerson, it is possible the youth of today are “not content with the plot of ground given to them to till” and so reach further afield to find long-term companionship. That is fine. After all, we all have heard about how the languages were made different so as to scatter the flock and bring people to all different corners of the Earth.
And so we come back to where we started with a wish for all of you, dear readers, to find those pleasing relationships with your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, teammates and maintain them. A long-term Harvard study found it was not money, nor possessions nor power that gave the most pleasure in life. A solid framework of relationships is most often counted the key to contentment.
It is, after all, the people we meet and know and love that make a smile, a happy day and a good night’s sleep possible.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
