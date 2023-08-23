Some of my coworkers here at the Daily Telegraph have talked about going camping before winter sets in. Those thoughts came up again this morning when I was looking through a sales flyer and saw tents, outdoor stoves, inflatable mattresses and lanterns on sale. My family used to go camping years ago when I was a kid, so those memories came to the forefront.
When we camped, we went to Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County and did it the old-fashioned way with a tent, sleeping bags and a wood fire. Dad showed me how to build a fire and I loved doing it.
I think our camping trips are when I really learned to love the outdoors.
I also learned to respect the wildlife because it might not necessarily respect me. This lesson was driven home one night when my sister, Karen, and I were settling down for the night in the tent. Mom and Dad were still outside talking when, suddenly, we heard a rustling sound at the campsite’s trash bin. Karen and I peeked through the tent’s door, dad switched on the flashlight, and we saw our visitor. It was a huge white skunk!
Mom yelled for Dad to throw something at it. Dad quickly told her that was a bad idea. He switched off the flashlight and the skunk departed. Dad told us both to stay still if we heard scratching on the tent.
The skunk passed us by and proceeded to a neighboring campsite. Then we heard shouts, curses and more than a little commotion.
After breakfast, we walked up to the campsite and I smelled the reason why Dad told us to stay still. A natural gas attack had hit the campsite and we could see deep tire tracks where a truck and trailer tore out of there. I think somebody had thrown something at that skunk. Dad told a park ranger about our nighttime encounter, and he said that skunk visited every camp every evening.
We had to deal with weather as well as animals. Watoga’s a gorgeous park, but we got soaked by rain every time we paid a visit. During our last camping trip, we didn’t have to deal with rain for about two days, so we decided to stay an extra day.
That was a mistake. We had to sleep in our station wagon because we got drenched that night. When we got home, we had to put up the tent in our front yard so it could dry out.
We fell out of the camping habit after that adventure. Karen and I were getting older and hitting the point when we started getting summer jobs. This cut into camping time and having to haul that big tent around was more effort than it was worth. Dad and I went on some fishing trips with a borrowed canoe, but we slept in his truck and didn’t deal with that tent.
Sometimes I wonder about going camping again. What I envision is an overnight trip to a local state park with a small group of fellow enthusiasts. While I like solo hikes, I’m not too inclined to camp overnight by myself. I’ve heard too many stories of solo campers getting into trouble and being far from aid.
And you might cross paths with something bigger than a skunk. I’ve talked to a couple who swear they heard what could have been a Bigfoot near Bluestone Lake and I found a fresh bear track while hiking at Pinnacle Rock State Park. Yes, unexpected encounters are possible out there in the mountains.
I know there are people who ask why I like going into the woods and why I might consider camping overnight. Yes, I know we’re in the Appalachian Mountains, a place one military expert dubbed Afghanistan with trees. We’re surrounded by woods. You could camp in your backyard or on your back porch.
Well, I don’t think playing it so safe would count as camping. You don’t get a real camping experience if your refrigerator is only a few steps away. And while I’d keep a cellphone handy for emergencies if I was lucky enough to have a signal, I wouldn’t be scrolling through it. That would be cheating.
I’d listen to the crackling fire, enjoy the relative quiet to the woods and the surrounding darkness. Hopefully a skunk won’t show up and I won’t hear an eerie howl off in the distance.
Wait. I’ll take the eerie howl over the skunk. The howl would be more interesting and a lot less messy.
Greg Jordan is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
