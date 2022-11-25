Whether it’s a matter of learning the hard way or being more productive or just maturing, I am actually getting better at Christmas shopping.
Not much running to a store at the last minute, like at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, to grab a gift or two.
Yes, all of that has changed, but I think so much of the change is really just attitude, and appreciation of others.
Christmas season starts early and I often downplay it all, especially gift-giving since I really do not like to shop.
The decorations and music, yes. Malls, no.
So it was a matter of telling myself how the giving of gifts, as well as the receiving, is of relatively little significance.
After all, Christmas should primarily be about spirituality, love and peace, families, and all of those wonderful themes we see depicted in music and stories and movies.
Gifts play a small role in all of that.
But of course, the reality of it is far different. Gifts have become such an integral part of the holiday that, well, it dominates the season in many ways.
Can you imagine deciding to have a Christmas and not get each other gifts at all? Or maybe just for kids but not adults?
I have actually suggested that before, but the idea fell flat on the floor as soon as the words crossed by lips.
Not going to happen.
As much as I tried to push the gift-giving of the holiday into the far corners of my mind, it slowly but surely works its way from whatever corner it may have been in to front of the brain or to whichever place keeps it front and center.
That’s when the search for gifts would get serious.
However, I now actually find myself, however unwittingly it happens, getting into choosing the gifts, thinking about each person, trying to figure out that perfect gift.
In the end, finding that great gift is hit and miss. Yes, sometimes it happens and the joy it creates is priceless, so that is what we always want.
I do recall some gifts that brought that joy to people, from a gravel shooter for Aunt Ebb to a simple Timex watch I received when I was a kid.
Of course, the number of gifts have gradually increased, and become a lot more expensive.
And on a larger scale, part of the motivation for many of us is to try create a “perfect” Christmas.
We want everyone to be happy, have a great time and create memories that will be cherished.
We want to tap into that sentimentality of our childhood, those special moments during the holiday that we recall as being magical, a time when we felt everything was right with our world, a snuggly cocoon of protection and peace and wonder.
And we also realize as we get older and have our own children and grandchildren that all of the gifts and holiday lights and food and drink, however great and appreciated they may be, simply can’t create that solid cocoon we all want.
The joy of material things is fun, but fleeting, and usually leaves few lasting memories.
What creates that cocoon doesn’t have a price tag because money can’t buy it. It’s what we sing about and what moves us, binds us and makes our lives worthwhile.
It is what Christmas, and every day, is ultimately about, and of course it is manifested in the actions we take to show people we love them.
Without that, there is just emptiness.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
