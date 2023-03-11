I enjoy trying to learn from wiser people than I. Over a lifetime spent in classrooms, radio booths, sports press boxes and listening to more Sunday sermons than can be counted, there have been many gems — some would say pearls — of wisdom passed along. If the truth be told, the majority of those good ideas probably spent a moment or two in my mind and then moved along.
In one of my recent English classes at Bluefield High School when we were working toward an understanding of the Transcendentalist movement we took a turn at evaluating the difference between “idea” and “ideal” which many people seem to confuse.
There may not be an ideal definition of the word idea although several deep thinkers have attempted to explain what each truly means. In fact, some people have actually gotten quite worked up about the overall situation. Consider Paul Eldridge, who said, “Man is quite ready to die for an idea, provided that idea is not quite clear to him.” We have studied many a conflict in our history classes about wars and arguments with the ultimate realization that when the conflict is over and the damage has been done, the original reason for the battle has been long forgotten.
What was it the Bible said, “Grievous words stir up anger but a soft answer turneth away wrath”? That kind of thinking would not make any money for these television stars who have built enormous bank accounts by turning the evening news into a form of entertainment with about as much relation to the truth as professional wrestling has to reality.
We (any of us) may have an inner vision of who we are or what we are which may also be not quite on the right track, so to speak. Come to think of it, in the midst of all of these railroad wrecks around the country and even right here in Four Seasons Country, this might not be the best time to comment on whether or not the track is “right.” As for our opinions of ourselves, an astute observer said that there are actually three of us: the person we think we are, the person other people think we are and finally, the person we really are.
John Ruskin probably got it just about right when he said, “Any man who is wrapped up in himself makes a pretty small package.”
Although I admire people with deep convictions the individual who is not afraid to make a change now and then is to be equally respected. Now, that may cause some problems because anyone who has ever had to deal with someone who is right, knows they are right and is certain anyone who disagrees is wrong can stand up and say “Amen” right now.
One who made the switch was none other than old Ralph Waldo Emerson, the original Transcendentalist. Emerson, you may know, was at one time a pastor in a rather prominent church. He had a good job and position but found that he just did not accept everything his denomination demanded of a man of the cloth.
So, one fine Sunday morning, Emerson got up and gave the congregation a choice: keep the Communion service or keep him. They kept Communion and Emerson moved on. It was a good choice for both and it seems satisfaction reigned in both camps. Emerson went on to keep thinking above average thoughts and made quite a name for himself.
Perhaps because of that episode, he later observed, “Speak today what you think in hard words and tomorrow speak what tomorrow thinks in hard words again, though it contradict everything you said today.”
In a traditional neighborhood, that might cause some conflict. We like our ways — even around here — and may not take kindly to change or someone who is prone to it. Upsetting the apple cart is likely to upset to do the same to us.
For example, as an old-time baseball fan I oppose the designated hitter and believe the pitcher should bat. I do not want an automatic base runner to be placed on second in a tie game after the ninth inning. Pitch clock? What? The powers that be have already decided, of course, to contradict everything they said last year or any year before that so those travesties have been changed whether you-know-who likes it or not.
Still, the original idea is mighty hard to find. There may truly be only four or five stories told and then re-retold in every succeeding generation.
It was legendary speaker Dale Carnegie who said, “The ideas I stand for are not mine. I borrowed them from Socrates. I swiped them from Chesterfield. I took them from Jesus and then I put them in a book. If you don’t like those ideas, whose would you use?
Perhaps that is the ideal question.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.